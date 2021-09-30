If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Freeport McMoRan self-reported a dust event that occurred Aug. 6, but faces no penalties after Pima County determined the mine took “all necessary and feasible precautions” to avoid it.
A heavy monsoon season also helped Freeport’s case.
The mine west of Green Valley told the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality that staff “observed the plumes of dust sourced from the tailings impoundment crossing property boundaries” about 4 p.m. Aug. 6. It noted wind gusts reached 34 mph that day and monsoon rain had tallied more than nine inches “by the time of the deviation.”
Two residents contacted PDEQ about the blowing dust; a reader also contacted the Green Valley News and that was passed on to PDEQ.
A PDEQ inspection Aug. 11 and follow-up documents that included weather data and magnesium chloride application logs indicated Freeport “had followed its normal procedures in the weeks prior to the rain events.”
The mine said heavy rain — almost double the typical monsoon total — had thwarted efforts to stabilize the surface soil. The mine also is in the midst of a “pipe lift” on the north side of the impoundment and couldn’t deposit slurry there. Instead, it used a fleet of six all-track vehicles to apply magnesium chloride, but the rain posed safety hazards. Freeport contracted extra vehicles and resumed application after it was safe. PDEQ determined that Freeport was “in substantial compliance” of its air quality permit.