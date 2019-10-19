The Freeport-McMorRan Foundation awarded $450,000 to five projects in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.

A committee comprised of local community leaders and three Freeport-McMoRan representatives governs the Community Investment Fund. Since its establishment in 2010, the fund has invested $5.05 million in projects focusing on education, environment, community and economic development as well as health and wellness.

This year's recipients were:

  • Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Southern Arizona's Grace Child Learning Center Playground – $55,000
  • Sahuarita Food Bank's capital campaign – $150,000
  • Sahuarita Unified School District's Discovery Education Techbook – Innovation for K-2nd Grades – $82,000
  • Town of Sahuarita's Biz Program (BizLaunch/BizEDGE) – $67,000
  • Tucson Audubon Society Gardens on the Greens – $96,000

 

