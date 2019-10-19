The Freeport-McMorRan Foundation awarded $450,000 to five projects in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.
A committee comprised of local community leaders and three Freeport-McMoRan representatives governs the Community Investment Fund. Since its establishment in 2010, the fund has invested $5.05 million in projects focusing on education, environment, community and economic development as well as health and wellness.
This year's recipients were:
- Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Southern Arizona's Grace Child Learning Center Playground – $55,000
- Sahuarita Food Bank's capital campaign – $150,000
- Sahuarita Unified School District's Discovery Education Techbook – Innovation for K-2nd Grades – $82,000
- Town of Sahuarita's Biz Program (BizLaunch/BizEDGE) – $67,000
- Tucson Audubon Society Gardens on the Greens – $96,000