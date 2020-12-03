Freeport McMoRan has paid a $55,000 civil penalty to Pima County in a settlement over a mine dust incident Jan. 9 at its Sierrita Mine in Green Valley.
The agreement was signed Aug. 19, and was made public Thursday.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued a Notification of Violation on Jan. 24 after investigating. Freeport did not admit to any of the findings and did not admit to any liability, according to the agreement.
Beth Gorman, a spokeswoman with PDEQ, said in January that a DEQ inspector who happened to be in the area saw the dust rise up about noon and went directly to the mine.
The inspector stayed several hours to interview staff and obtain opacity readings.
Visible emissions from the mine are not to exceed 20 percent, but Freeport exceeded that limit several times in September, October and November 2018. At one point, it reached 63 percent opacity. The mine paid a $230,000 fine in the incident.
Freeport spokesman Linda Hayes released a statement shortly after the Jan. 9 incident saying sustained winds were clocked at more than 25 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 48 mph.
“These weather conditions caused a dust event,” she said. “We reacted quickly by applying dust suppressant to the tailings impoundment using all-track vehicles, water trucks and manual application where equipment could not access.”