Freeport-McMoran is blaming a broken water pipe, at least in part, for an air quality permit violation in January.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality sent Freeport a Notice of Violation on Jan. 24 alleging fugitive dust crossed the Sierrita Mine's property boundary Jan. 9, and the company allowed visible dust emissions from the tailing impoundments to be over the 20% opacity restriction in its permit. The county alleges the opacity was measured at 39.6% at that location from 2:40 p.m. to 2:49 p.m. that day.
On Feb. 24, Freeport general manager David Rhoades responded to the latest Notice of Violation.
According to the letter, Freeport has three barges pumping water from a tailings impoundment pond to the process area. The company realized on Dec. 26 that a 16-inch water pipe on one of the barges had broken off. Since that time, employees have been using a rope to attach the pipe to the barge periodically, but they've had to make sure the surface was dried out before manually walking the rope around the pond.
On Jan. 9, the wind began blowing in excess of 25 mph and there were wind gusts of more than 48 mph, from the north and northeast, according to Rhoades.
The National Weather Service hadn't predicted high wind, so there were no plans to use the rope until Jan. 13, Rhoades wrote. In addition, water was being deposited on the south dam because the north dam "was resting enough to be able to walk on the surface near the water's edge."
When the winds kicked up, four water trucks and three all-track vehicles immediately were dispatched to areas that were accessible, according to Rhoades.
A total of 20,250 gallons of magnesium chloride and 224,000 gallons of water were applied to the area, Rhoades said. In addition, all earthwork projects were stopped and a 24-hour shift started on Jan. 10 to concentrate on dust control efforts.
According to Rhoades' letter, repairs to the pipe are underway. He also listed other efforts to combat the dust problem.
The mine is in the process of creating a Dust Response Team that will be called out to help before, during and after a high wind event or storm, Rhoades wrote.
Since Jan. 9, the mine has also determined the best distance from which to use their drone to capture images that will help "identify potential hot spots," Rhoades said.
Last year, Rhoades said Freeport updated all of the GPS units on their all-track vehicles to better track the application of magnesium chloride.
The mine is also in the process of experimenting with various dust suppressant products. In addition, an aircraft company is scheduled to apply magnesium chloride from the air soon to check its effectiveness, Rhoades wrote.
"FMSI is committed to continuous improvement of its dust control measures at the tailings impoundment," Rhoades wrote.
Beth Gorman, senior program manager for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, said PDEQ will be reviewing and discussing Rhoades' response next week and meeting with Freeport shortly thereafter.
PDEQ employees received 10 calls about the dust Jan. 9, and a PDEQ inspector who happened to be in the area immediately went to the mine to investigate, Gorman said.
Gorman said in January that there is a chance Freeport will face enhanced penalties because the violation happened again so quickly, but that will be determined after reviewing the requested documents from the company.
Freeport officials have said anybody affected should contact the Sierrita Operations 24-Hour Community Information Line at 520-393-4426.
Linda Hayes, a spokeswoman for Freeport, did not respond to emails and voicemails requesting comment.
The notice arrived six months after Freeport-McMoran reached a settlement with Pima County over several mine dust violations in 2018. The company contributed $200,000 to build a two-mile walking path at Green Valley's new county park and paid a $30,000 civil penalty.