In Pima County, 408,184 people, or about 39% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. Of those, 337,384 have been fully vaccinated.
Two Green Valley ZIP codes currently have the highest vaccination rates in the county.
In ZIP code 85622, 81 percent of its population is vaccinated, up about 1 percentage point since the last report April 27.
ZIP code 85614 has about 74 percent of its population vaccinated, going up about two percentage points since the last report.
In Arizona, 3,077,184 people, or about 42% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data is 2,416,859, or about 33%.
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 and vaccines this week.
Child COVID cases
Arizona is among 16 states with more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The data also show Arizona is one of 10 states with more than 7,000 cases per 100,000 children.
As of last week, there were 139,525 COVID-19 cases among Arizonans younger than 19. In the report, age ranges for children varied by state. Arizona’s data for children included ages 0-19.
Currently, vaccines have only been approved for those ages 16 and up. Pfizer is in the process of requesting emergency authorization for ages 12-15.
The data can be viewed at aap.org.
Pfizer seeks full approval
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday it has initiated its application to the FDA for full approval for their vaccine which is currently authorized under Emergency Authorization.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said its goal is to secure full regulatory approval in the coming months. The company will submit required data over the next few weeks. Pfizer requested a priority review which would could take about six months.
Full approval would allow Pfizer and BioNTech to market its vaccine directly to customers. It could also make it easier to mandate vaccinations at schools, companies or government agencies. For example, some organizations like the University of California have said they would only require vaccines for staff or students if the vaccine had full approval.
Local vaccine
From May 7-9, Pima County’s mobile FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccine site took place in the Sahuarita area.
The site was set up at Desert Diamond Casino from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and provided Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Another site was concurrently running in Tucson at Casino del Sol. No other vaccine sites through Pima County are currently scheduled in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.
Breakthrough cases
As of Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,092 confirmed “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases in the state among people who are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are when someone tests positive for the virus 14 or more days after they have completed their COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, more than 3 million in the state have been vaccinated, making the percentage of Arizonans to contract COVID-19 after vaccination under one percent.
The CDC is monitoring and studying breakthrough cases and said there is only a small percentage of people experiencing this. The CDC still recommends people get the vaccine.
Counseling extended
The Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program is a free service to support and connect Arizonans to resources for people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, which is a partnership between ADHS and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System made possible by FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, started in June 2020 funded by grants.
Though it was intended to run for a year, the program will now run through Dec. 2.
By calling Solari Crisis & Human Service’s 2-1-1 number, anyone can receive crisis counseling in Spanish or English either virtually or over the phone.
Available services include counseling, education, development of coping skills and connections to resources, and can be provided one-on-one or in a group setting.
To participate in the program, dial 2-1-1 or visit resilientarizona.org.
Free Ubers
Uber is offering free rides to and from vaccination sites. Call 1-855-632-0557 and provide the pick-up location.