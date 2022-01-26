If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Need a lift?
On two Sundays this season, Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer hikers the opportunity to walk the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between Tumacácori and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, catching a free ride back to their starting point.
Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. Between 8 a.m. and noon on Feb. 6 and March 13, the park will provide a continuously running shuttle between the trailheads.
The Anza Trail, part of the national trail system, stretches from the Mexico border in Nogales to San Francisco, California, commemorating the founding in 1776 of that city by Tubac Captain Juan Bautista de Anza and a group of settlers from what is now Sonora, Mexico.
Hikers can follow the first walkable portion of the national trail created in 1990, the stretch between Tumacácori and Tubac. The Tubac Presidio, the site of the first European settlement in Arizona and the first Spanish fort in the Santa Cruz Valley, was also the first park in the Arizona State Park system. Tumacácori, the first mission established in 1691 by Jesuit missionary Father Eusebio Francisco Kino in what is now Arizona, was also among the first park sites established by President Theodore Roosevelt as a National Monument, in 1908.
The four mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. National Park Service officials recommend that hikers wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather and carry water and snacks.
For more information on the hike or other park events and activities, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at 520-377-5060 or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.
