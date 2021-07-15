A free movie, raffles, and maybe a life change.
That’s what two agencies are planning for parents, guardians and caregivers on July 24 in Sahuarita.
The Amado Community Alliance and Serenity First Counseling, Prevention and Support Coalition are presenting a free movie screening of "Four Good Days" at 1:30pm, at Desert Sky Cinema.
The movie stars Glenn Close as a mother helping her daughter (Mila Kunis) fight opioid addiction. It is rated R.
In the lobby will be free raffles for prizes, free Rx 360 training for parents guardians, and caregivers on opioid misuse prevention, safe storage and disposal of medications, and tips for talking with children and other family members about opioids. Several organizations will also have vendor tables, including Amado Youth Alliance.