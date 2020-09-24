Pima County has $1.7 million in reimbursement grants to small businesses and nonprofits in unincorporated areas for past costs due to coronavirus difficulties.
And businesses can start applying this Friday.
Pima County CARES for Small Business Grant Program funds can be used towards expenses including mortgage payments, rent costs, lease payments and utility expenses, according to a county press release.
Grant awards are on a first-come, first-serve basis for qualifying businesses.
Businesses that do not qualify include lending institutions, life insurance companies, government-owned entities, home-based self proprietorships and others found in the application materials.
The county plans to take applications through ZoomGrants. Applicants will need to create an account.
The county launched a similar program geared toward child care providers was launched in August. Of the 38 applications the county received, 29 qualified. Child care providers that did not apply for the earlier grant program can apply for this new one.