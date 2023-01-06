Tax

IRS-certified volunteers are ready to assist residents in the Green Valley area with free income tax preparation and e-filing. There are four locations to choose from, and operations differ slightly at each location.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will operate sites at the GVR East Center, St. Francis-In-The-Valley Episcopal Church and the Sahuarita Food Bank. AARP Tax-Aide will operate a tax site at La Posada.



