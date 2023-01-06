IRS-certified volunteers are ready to assist residents in the Green Valley area with free income tax preparation and e-filing. There are four locations to choose from, and operations differ slightly at each location.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will operate sites at the GVR East Center, St. Francis-In-The-Valley Episcopal Church and the Sahuarita Food Bank. AARP Tax-Aide will operate a tax site at La Posada.
Tax preparers in both programs go through a rigorous training and certification process, then must pass IRS certification tests before they can meet with clients. The difference between the two tax programs is their primary customer focus. Both will prepare and e-file tax returns for anyone who falls within IRS guidelines. Neither program can prepare business returns, but many self-employed individuals can utilize the free tax service. Due to Arizona being a community property state, neither program can prepare Married Filing Separately tax returns. Neither program can prepare returns containing farm income. VITA has income restrictions, AARP does not.
Due to potential COVID issues, the tax preparation process at each site may involve minimum person-to-person contact. Face masks may be required for interactions between volunteers and clients. Mask requirements will be discussed when appointments are made or posted at the Sahuarita Food Bank for walk-in clients. Anyone who feels ill, has been in recent contact with someone with COVID, or has tested Positive for COVID within the previous five days, should not come to any of the local tax sites for at least five days after potential exposure or they test negative for Covid. This health precaution applies to clients and volunteers.
VITA TAX SITES
GVR East Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive, Green Valley – appointments only.
This tax site will operate every Saturday from Feb. 4 through April 15. Clients will complete an IRS intake sheet and VITA consent forms, go through the interview process with a certified tax preparer, then leave the site while their tax return is completed and reviewed. Clients will be notified by telephone when their tax returns are ready to be picked up. If any questions arise, the preparer or reviewer will contact the client at the phone number they provided on their intake sheet.
Completed tax returns will be e-filed with the IRS and the applicable state(s) after clients have reviewed the results and signed the IRS e-file permission form. For married couples, as a COVID precaution, only one member can be present when completing the initial paperwork. When the tax return is completed, both members need to sign the final paperwork.
Call Mark or Jan Haskoe at 520-300-6407 for a tax appointment and/or to arrange early pickup of tax paperwork. Paperwork will also be available in the East Center office.
St. Francis-In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada, Green Valley – Appointments only.
This tax site will operate on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Feb. 3 and ending April 14. St. Francis will follow similar preparation procedures as the East Center. Clients will be instructed to return to St. Francis the next day to review and sign for their completed tax returns. If a tax return can’t be completed the day the paperwork is dropped off, the client will be notified, and an alternate completion process will be arranged.
For appointments or further information on this tax site, contact the St. Francis tax scheduler at 520-329-3818, on or after Jan. 9.
Sahuarita Food Bank Community Resource Center, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita – Walk-in service only.
The site will be open on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 1 and ending April 13. Clients will complete the IRS and VITA forms and be directed to a certified tax counselor for an initial interview and tax return preparation. A second counselor will review each return with the client. The return(s) will be printed and clients will be notified when it’s time to review them and sign the IRS e-file paperwork. Returns will be electronically filed at the end of each preparation day.
AARP Tax-Aide Site
La Posada Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave, Green Valley (across from Posada Java) – appointments only.
The site will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 1 and ending April 14. Call 520-265-1864 to make an appointment, beginning in mid-January. Online tax appts will be available soon; information will be provided in this newspaper. IRS/AARP forms packets may be picked up at the Green Valley Food Bank (250 E. Continental Road) or Valley Assistance Services (3950 S. Camino Heroe). Completed paperwork will be dropped off at the tax site at the assigned appointment time. Tax preparation procedures will be similar to those described earlier for the GVR East Center. Clients will be advised when to pick up their completed tax returns. The only state counsellors can prepare returns for is Arizona.
All procedures in this article are based on the most recent COVID-19 restrictions. If those restrictions change, tax site procedures could also change. Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe.
April 18 is the final day of the tax filing season. For more information, contact Mark Haskoe at 520-300-6407.