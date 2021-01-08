IRS-certified volunteers are ready to assist residents in the Green Valley area with income tax preparation and e-filing. There are four locations to choose from, and the operations will differ slightly at each of the locations. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will operate sites at the GVR East Center, St. Francis-In-The-Valley Episcopal church and the Sahuarita Food Bank. AARP Tax-Aide will operate a tax site on Wednesdays.
Volunteers at the East Center and St. Francis Church had previously worked in the AARP program, but moved to the VITA program when AARP decided not to reopen any of their Southern Arizona Tax-Aide sites for the remainder of the 2019 tax season.
In order to protect clients and volunteers, the tax preparation process will involve minimum person-to-person contact. Anyone who feels ill or who has been in recent contact with someone with COVID-19, or who has tested positive for COVID within the previous 14 days, should not come to any of the Green Valley tax sites. This health precaution applies to clients and volunteers.
TAX SITES
GVR East Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive, Green Valley – by appointment only. This tax site will operate every Saturday and two Sundays from Feb. 6 through April 10. Clients will complete an intake sheet and leave that sheet and their tax documents with a VITA volunteer at the site. Tax documents will be given to a counselor for preparation of the return, then on to another counselor for quality review. If any questions arise, the preparer or reviewer will contact the client at the phone number listed on the client’s intake sheet. When the tax return is completed, client(s) will be called and asked to return to the site to review the completed tax return. After that, the tax return will be e-filed with the IRS and the applicable state(s). For married couples, only one member can be present when completing the initial paperwork as a COVID precaution. When the tax return is completed, both members need to sign the final paperwork. Call 520-300-6407 for an appointment.
St. Francis-In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada, Green Valley – by appointment only. This tax site will operate every Monday from Feb. 1 through April 12. St. Francis will follow the same procedures as the East Center. Appointments for completing the information sheet and dropping off tax documents will be available on Mondays between 10 a.m. and noon. Scheduling will be handled by VITA’s central scheduling facility in Tucson. Call 520-416-4766 for an appointment. For further information on the St Francis tax site, please contact Pat Murphy at 520-460-2011.
Sahuarity Food Bank, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita – curbside service only. The site will be open on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., beginning Jan. 28 and ending April 15. Volunteers will meet taxpayers at their vehicles to complete intake paperwork and collect tax documents. In most cases, volunteers will prepare tax returns while you wait. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask and comply with the health/COVID precautions listed earlier in this article.
The Green Valley AARP tax site is still working out details. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
All procedures above are based on COVID-19 restrictions as of the end of December. If COVID restrictions change, tax preparation site procedures could change. Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. The final day for the 2021 tax filing season is April 15. If the IRS extends that date, volunteer tax preparation services will also be extended. For further information, contact Mark Haskoe at 520-300-6407.