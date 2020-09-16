The Pima County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing in Green Valley today, Friday and Saturday at two locations.
A pop-up testing event will be held today, Sept. 17, at United Community Health Center, 1260 S. Campbell Road, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Registration link: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/GreenValley_AZ_1471.html.
A mobile drive thru testing event will also be held at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Registration link: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/GreenValley_AZ_1460.html.
A PCHD spokesman said the tests are nostril swabs, not deep nose swabs.