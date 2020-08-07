With a victory in Tuesday’s primary election, Laura Conover is certain to be the county’s lead prosecutor come January but she is already setting one of her top priorities in motion — the development of a robust fraud and scam unit.
“This is a 40-year administration that’s sunsetting,” Conover said, mindful that she won’t officially be the next County Attorney until after the November election.
But because no one has filed to compete against her, she has six months to plan her transition.
“It’s a huge shift, just from an administrative standpoint," she said.
The day after the primary she received word from her mentor and former white collar crimes prosecutor, Jack Chin, also a former University of Arizona professor, that he will be available to help her construct the enforcement side of the new unit.
She is also working with Tucson attorney James Fein, whose experience in his early career as a consumer fraud attorney will aid her in developing a consumer protection service.
Fein and Chin are providing their efforts pro bono to Conover and will also help in recruitment for the new unit.
“It’s like a transition gift to the county and to me, I’m so fortunate,” Conover said. She said there isn’t any transition funding available and everyone is just giving of themselves to the county, “which is truly extraordinary.”
“What I really want is an attorney who is also a forensic accountant. They are out there and I’d really like to find one...to lead the helm in that way and to fully launch it,” Conover said.
Conover has already had discussions with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and local U.S. Attorney’s office.
“When it comes to fraud and scam, that’s good and necessary collaboration with all the stakeholders. Law enforcement as well also knows I’m going to need them to dedicate some resources to partnering with that,” Conover said.
“You all in Green Valley know that the Sheriff’s Department is really proud of the (SAV) Scam Squad down there. So there are pieces just ready to be tapped into,” she said.
“It’s very exciting, it’s one of the things I’m most excited about especially because it’s not necessarily making changes, it’s getting to create something from the ground up.”
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has already adopted the fiscal year 2021 budget but Conover anticipates upcoming retirements will give her fiduciary discretion her first year in office.
“It is inevitable in any agency that after 40 years you’re going to have some administrative overhead that builds up, so my sense is that with these retirements that’s part of where resources are going to free up so that I can re-frame [and re-prioritize] the budget,” she said.
Justice reform
Conover ran on a platform of criminal justice reform, believing many low-level drug offenders should be offered rehabilitation instead of given jail time.
She said Wednesday on The Buckmaster Show (KVOI radio) that the county's DTAP program — Drug Treatment Alternative to Treatment — costs a lot of money but isn't getting big results.
"That's the first place we need to look at, whether we need significant expansion or make alterations at its foundational core," Conover said.