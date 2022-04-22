Four local veterans headed into the open skies on April 19 as a gift from a foundation set up to honor them.
The veterans, who all live at The Peaks in Green Valley, climbed into the two-seater Boeing-Stearman biplane and soared out of Ryan Field west of Tucson.
“I’ve never been in a two-seater, open-cockpit plane and I’m excited to go,” said Carl Berry, 92, before the flight. Berry served in the Marines from 1950-52.
Tuesday’s flights were offered by Dream Flights, a foundation created in 2011 by aviation enthusiasts Darryl and Carol Fisher to honor senior veterans across the country.
Frank Sturdevant, 87, served in the Navy from 1963-65, and called it “basic flying.” He loved the adventure.
He said pilot Carl Geisert had the best view — the pilot sits in front and is a bit higher than the lone passenger — and he was “very pleased” to be invited and take the 20- to 30-minute flight. The other veterans who flew were Lee Huey and Ed Kelly.
Huey, 90, served in the Navy from 1950-53, and said he accepted the invitation because, “It looks like fun.”
Kelly, 76, served in the Air Force from 1968-73, and looked at the flight with a view toward history.
“It’s a throwback to what pilots went through in World War I,” he said.
The Boeing-Stearman biplane was used as a military trainer and more than 10,000 were built in the U.S. during the 1930s and ’40s. Stearman Aircraft became a subsidiary of Boeing in 1934.
Erinn Erker, who schedules Dream Flights, said they take care not to overbook so they can give time and attention to each veteran.
“We usually stay at eight as our goal to make it a memorable event for the veterans, and quickly shuffling them in and out of the plane and not getting to spend time with them or hear their stories takes away from the experience we hope to give,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone