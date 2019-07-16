Local residents remember July 20, 1969, and the first moon landing.
Roy Ballard
Roy Ballard was 25 at the time of the moon landing on July 20, 1969, and remembers watching it unfold with his mother and younger brother at his aunt’s house in Long Island, New York.
“We all stayed up and we watched the moon landings on television, it was all very exciting,” he said. “Then President Nixon gave everybody the next day off, it was a national holiday. We were all happy about that.”
While the success of Apollo 11 left a lasting impression on Ballard, his mind was already thinking of the possibilities of continued missions into space.
“It was spectacular,” Ballard said. “It was very interesting because you had the feeling that this was the beginning of real manned space exploration.”
Then, Ballard said, things started to fall apart and people and the government lost their interest in space. Ballard was a space enthusiast and the manned flights to Mars he dreamed of never developed. For Ballard, the moon landings were supposed to be a starting point, not an end.
“I felt very left down because I felt that there was so much more that could happen and it didn’t,” he said.
The moon, Ballared hoped, was going to be used as a space station, a staging ground for future missions to Mars and beyond. The moon landings themselves were supposed to be the start of time when the Russians, Europeans and Americans pooled their resources together for the purposes of continued space exploration.
“We had a mixture of science fiction hopes and realities,” he said.
Patricia Fleming
Patricia Fleming doesn’t remember for sure where she was when Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon; probably at her parents' apartment in New York City.
“We sat around a small-screen television and watched it with wonderment, absolute wonderment,” Fleming said. “To me it was mystifying — how did they get there, how many people were involved? It was almost a spiritual experience.”
The Apollo 11 moon landing elevated the astronauts to something almost larger than life.
“The astronauts were the heroes of the day. They were being interviewed, Life magazine had spreads on them and their lives and their wives and their kids,” Fleming said. “They were rock stars, they were bigger than life, fascinating characters.”
At the time, Fleming didn’t have an understanding behind how the astronauts got to the moon; for her the whole event seemed magical, it gave her childlike wonder, she said.
Suddenly, the science fiction movies and shows she watched didn’t seem like distant ideas, they became possibilities, she said. But while Fleming and her colleagues were being swept up in the spectacle of the moon landing, there were others who were unconvinced.
“What disturbed me was when they came out years later with the conspiracy theories that this was all a fake moon shot… and made me question what I had seen with my own eyes from television and stuff,” she said.
Before the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon, Fleming said she remembers the moment when Sputnik 1, the first satellite launched into space, began orbiting Earth. At the time, she was a freshman at Connecticut College for women in New London, and she and her classmates looked toward the sky, trying to find the Soviet satellite.
“It was an incredible sense of wonderment and fear,” Fleming said. “I was raised in the '40s and '50s where Russia was the bad guy and you had to be concerned about Russia beating America.”
The launch of Sputnik encouraged Fleming to study science and she would end up holding a doctorate in clinical psychology by the time she was 26.
“There was a sense of we’ve got to be in the race, we got to study science, we’ve got to forge ahead and make America a winner,” she said.
Lenny Friedman
Lenny Friedman still remembers working on the lunar module the Apollo 11 astronauts used to land on the moon in 1969. He was 21, just out of college with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from New York University, starting his career at the Grumman Corporation, the company responsible for the construction of the lunar module.
Friedman began working at Grumman, now known as Northrop Grumman, in June 1965 during what he said was the design phase of the lunar module.
“I wanted to contribute to our country in a peaceful and scientific manner so working in aerospace was a great interest of mine,” he said.
Friedman was working on a team responsible for the weight and balance of the lunar module; he had concerns about the module’s weight.
“There was a tendency to overdesign and I attended meetings where I expressed my concern regarding making the vehicle overweight, and as a result we had a successful mission,” Friedman said.
After the Apollo 1 Command Module disaster on Jan. 27, 1967, where a fire caused the death of three astronauts, Friedman became responsible for sending monthly reports to NASA about the flammability of materials inside the lunar module.
Eventually, Grumman would move beyond the lunar module’s design phase and into the testing phase. Friedman wasn’t part of the testing phase and, after his work with the lunar module concluded he decided to leave the company in spring 1968.
Despite not working on the lunar module at the time of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Freidman feels a great sense of pride in helping put an astronaut on the moon.
“All the engineers signed a piece of paper with their names on it and on one of the missions they put all those pieces of paper in a jar and left it up on the moon,” he said. “So I have my name up on the moon.”
Ginger Applegarth
Ginger Applegarth lived in a strict household where her mother only allowed her to drink one Coca-Cola a week, but on the night of the moon landings she was allowed to have one more. The family was glued to the new black and white television her father bought just for the occasion in their home in Atlanta, Georgia.
At the time, Applegarth, who was still in high school, was interning at a local newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which in 1969 was printing a morning and evening edition. She went into work the next day sleep-deprived, and the moon landing was all anyone was talking about.
Applegarth’s first duty when she arrived at work was to go to a nearby news stand and buy all the national papers to see how they covered the event.
“The decision was very clearly made not to frame (the moon landing) in national terms as Americans but it was in human terms for humankind,” she said. “It wasn’t just for Americans.”
She wanted to see how the paper she worked for would cover the news of the landings and decided to stay at work late.
“The morning Constitution had come out with some coverage but then we were all waiting and waiting around and I remember staying at work late because I wanted to see the afternoon paper, and I could get my hands on it if I stayed there instead of going home,” she said.
Applegarth remembers feeling a sense of pride and optimism over the moon landing. It was the biggest news, she said, anyone had ever heard. It was bigger than the United States winning World War II and it was bigger than president assassinations, she said.
“They saw the implications for the entire world and the implications for the future,” Applegarth said. “So much of the news is focused on the present or what just happened and this was something that gave us a glimpse into the future.”
There was also a great understand on Applegarth’s part of the danger and the risk the Apollo 11 astronauts were going through to get to the moon.
“People would say, 'They’re so lucky to go, to be chosen to go,’ and I would say, ‘But it's so dangerous they’re willing to lay down their lives for this mission.' I found that extraordinary."