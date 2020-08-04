Incumbents Bill Bracco, Gil Lusk, Melissa Hicks and Simon Davis have retained their seats on the Sahuarita Town Council for new four-year terms.
Joining them in a two-year seat is newcomer Deborah Morales.
The results of the Primary Election on Tuesday gave the winners enough votes to avoid a run-off in November’s general election. Hicks received the most votes as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
She joined the council in 2011, and had a career with the Green Valley Fire District from 1995 to 2016, when she retired as a captain. She believes a balanced budget, economic development and reducing wastewater debt are some of the top issues she’s looking to address this term.
Bracco was elected in 2011, and served as vice mayor from 2013 to 2016. He is a retired major in the U.S. Army Reserve and a small business owner with experience in information security services. He believes a conservative budget, the Sahuarita Town Center project and maintaining roads are the top priorities for the Town.
Lusk was elected in 2013. He is managing partner of The Cholla Group, LLC and has served on various boards and commissions, as well as worked for the U.S. National Park Service for 35 years. Some of his priorities for the Town include a balanced budget and town growth.
Davis earned 2,694 votes and was first appointed to the council last year to fill a vacancy. The majority of his career was spent as a firefighter. He is the chief of the Corona de Tucson Fire District, serves on multiple fire-related boards and is the former chief of the Green Valley Fire District.
Morales, a retired town employee, won the two-year seat over Ryan Huber.
Both candidates had previously applied to be appointed to vacant seats last summer, filled by Davis and Erik Dahl, who left the council and withdrew his candidacy this year after discovering a state statute that bars state employees from holding paid public office. He works for the Department of Corrections.
Newcomers John Mallot and Teddy Tesso were the other four-year candidates.