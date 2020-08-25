Four separate brush fires were ignited along Interstate 19 west of the southbound lanes on Monday afternoon, one extending the length of six football fields.
The fires stretched from Sahuarita Road to Duval Mine Road. Rural Metro Fire Department responded to three 50-by-50-foot smaller fires and Green Valley Fire District responded to the larger one.
The larger fire drew close to a wall separating it from homes along the interstate. There were no injuries and all of the fires were extinguished within an hour, according to both departments.
”It’s unknown how they started,” said Battalion Chief John Walka, PIO for Rural/Metro. “Typically, in the past they have started by vehicles dragging chains.”
He said there was no evidence the fires were intentionally started.
A GVFD spokesman said these types of fires are common but that generally they happen in drier months like June. He said there is no suspicion of arson and that it was likely a mechanically caused ignition from the highway.
El Toro Road, just south of Sahuarita Road, marks the jurisdictional boundary between RMFD and GVFD.