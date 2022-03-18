Pam Petersen is among countless seniors who want to do something meaningful and rewarding in retirement.
After moving to Green Valley from Seattle in 2016, she read an article in the Green Valley News that caught her attention. It focused on the need for Foster Care Review Board volunteers.
Petersen went for interviews to see if her skills were a good match and joined the Foster Care Review Board in March 2017. Five years later, she has found volunteering rewarding and fulfilling.
She reads monthly reports by Court Appointed Special Advocates to see if parents are doing everything they should while their children are in foster care. They receive reports about a week before meeting in Tucson every month.
“There are no educational requirements,” she said. “Prospective volunteers go through an interview process; they’re people who like children and want to help them get a better start,” she said.
Most children in foster care are preschool through elementary school age, and volunteers get to meet the children. Currently, there’s a need for 50 volunteers—men, women and couples.
“The rewards of being a volunteer is seeing children get the help they need,” Petersen said. “Kids do so well in foster care. You see them grow and blossom.”
FCRB Regional Manager Sandy Guizzetti has been involved since 1989, starting as an administrative secretary. She said the largest number of children living in out-of-home care are under age 2. These toddlers are in foster care due to neglect and abuse by parents or caretakers who often have substance abuse issues.
“Volunteers are the independent set of eyes reviewing each child’s case and providing unbiased recommendations to the judge,” Guizetti said. “A child’s safety and what is in the child’s best interest is paramount. FCRB reviewers advocate for the needs of each child/family’s case and through reports and data collected advocate for systemic changes.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone