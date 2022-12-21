A former Tucson Police Department officer who was fired from his agency three years ago was arrested in Cochise County and charged with smuggling undocumented migrants earlier this week, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Richard Deandre Daniel, who is from Sahuarita, was arrested about 9:30 Tuesday on State Road 80 near Tombstone after a sheriff's deputy did a traffic stop on a 2023 Kia Soul and discovered five undocumented persons in the former officer's vehicle, said CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Deputies also discovered that Daniel, 37, was armed with a revolver and had a second firearm in the car's console, Capas said. Members of the county's Critical Response Team were at the scene, as were Border Patrol agents who took the migrants into custody, Capas said.
Daniel was booked into the Cochise County Jail on a charge of participating in human trafficking.
Daniel was fired from the Tucson Police Department in 2019. According to media reports, he contacted a woman at her apartment in January 2019 following her altercation with a 7-Eleven clerk. According to a Pima County court record, Daniel told the woman that she had an outstanding warrant and that he would not arrest her if she gave him oral sex or intercourse.
A complaint was filed by the woman's husband several days later and he's DNA was found in her apartment, according to media reports. It is unclear when Daniel left the department, but was no longer with TPD as of June 2019, according to reports.
He pled guilty to one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct in May 2019 and was sentenced to three years' probation.
