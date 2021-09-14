If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a former Walden Grove High School teacher suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Documents indicate the relationship between the female teacher and male student occurred from August 2017 to May 2020. The student no longer attends the school.
Investigators found several pictures, text messages and journal entries that detail the relationship, according to a media report. Documents also show the teacher gave the student a failing grade in order to get a response from him and then changed the grade once she did get a response.
In an emailed statement, Sahuarita Unified School District said the teacher no longer works for the district.
"When allegations were raised a year ago involving the teacher in question, the district promptly reported the allegations to the proper local authorities to be investigated,” the statement read. “During the investigation, the teacher was placed on home assignment and removed from direct contact with students.”
“Our highest priority is to create a school environment where students feel safe and protected and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with the appropriate action,” the statement read. “Behavior that is not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers will not be tolerated.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing and gave no details Tuesday.