Former Walden Grove High School teacher Patricia McKelvy has voluntarily surrendered her teacher certification.
McKelvy surrendered the certificate June 13, and the state board approved it Dec. 9.
According to the Arizona Board of Education, on April 29 the Leman Academy of Excellence Charter School in Tucson "notified the Investigative unit of the allegations that Educator Patricia McKelvy engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student at her previous school," a reference to Walden Grove.
Information from the state does not indicate where the allegation came from.
McKelvy resigned from Walden Grove on Oct. 14, 2020, after the Sahuarita Unified School District opened an investigation into a suspected inappropriate relationship she'd had with a male student for more than three years.
McKelvy has not been charged. Police reports indicate she spent thousands of dollars on the student, texted and called him at all hours, had her at his home several times times, called him pet names, met him off campus, threatened his grades and inappropriately touched him on several occasions.
After leaving SUSD, McKelvy was hired by the Leman Academy in Tucson and worked at one of its schools as a sixth- and seventh-grade logic teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
The charter school was contacted by a Green Valley News reporter May 6 about the investigation into McKelvy. Leman Academy told a reporter that McKelvy was immediately put on paid administrative leave when they learned about it, though it isn't clear when that happened.
McKelvy will be unable to re-apply for certification for five years. Arizona does not require teachers to be certified to work at charter schools but when teachers surrender a certification, they cannot be hired by charters, either.
When teachers surrender a certificate, it is not an admission of guilt. It means they chose not to participate in a public hearing to explain or defend their actions.
It is not uncommon for a teacher under investigation for suspected sexual misconduct with a student to opt to surrender their certificate rather than proceeding through the disciplinary process.
An analysis by The Arizona Republic in 2019 showed that in 180 allegations of teacher sexual misconduct from 2015 to 2019, 49% of teachers voluntarily surrendered their teaching certificates after investigators started looking into claims.
A spokesperson for the state board said all surrenders are required to go through a review process prior to reapplying for certification.
“Most individuals do not seek reinstatement of their certificates," according to the spokesperson. The board also reports certification discipline, including surrenders, to all states and territories in a national database.
Open or closed?
In March, the Sahuarita Police Department closed its case on McKelvy, which began in 2020. SPD said the student, who graduated in 2020, had stopped cooperating. A department spokesperson confirmed Friday that the case is closed.
But the Consideration of Certificate Surrender filed with the state board said SPD’s investigation is open. Likewise, the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute the case in 2021, said Friday the case remains open.