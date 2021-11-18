The students at Sopori Elementary School in Amado have a spring in their step thanks to brand new shoes.
Rincon Air Conditioning and Heating in Tucson, which does work in the Green Valley/Sahuarita, donated 103 pairs of new shoes to the school, a pair for each student.
Operations Manager John Chamberlain called the donation earlier this month “a long time coming” and a way to give back to the school that he and his family care about so much.
“Sopori was something that meant something to us and we wanted to do something for them when we had the opportunity,” he said.
Chamberlain was born in Arivaca and attended Sopori for kindergarten before his family moved to Tucson. His mom, Anna Chamberlain, became a teacher at Sopori while he was in second grade, so he and his brother Neil, sales and contracting manager for Rincon AC, returned to Sopori for second through fifth grades.
She taught there about 28 years.
“Mom continued to drive the 45 minutes each way, mostly because those are the kids she wanted to teach. It’s a special school,” John said.
John and Neil, who took over Rincon AC after their father retired, decided this was the year to give back. The idea of new shoes came from a desire to encourage students to be active and healthy.
“When we delivered the shoes, a lot of the conversation was centered around living an active, healthy lifestyle,” John said. “As we delivered them, we told the kids we’d like to see them use these shoes for something to be active, like taking the dog for a walk or playing soccer.”
John said the kids were “ecstatic” upon receiving their new shoes.
“They were just really happy, that summarizes it,” he said. “We sent out a letter to the school, probably the first week of school, to get sizes. So some of the kids knew about it, but for the most part they were pretty stoked.”
Principal Jim Heinzelmann said he was grateful to the Chamberlain family.
"Anna Chamberlain set the stage for many students during her career as a teacher at Sopori but one of her greatest achievements is through her sons, John and Neil Chamberlain," he said. "As former Sopori students, they have not only given our students shoes to wear, they have also encouraged them to do more for their community, mind and spirit."
John said they have every intention of making this a regular annual gift to students at Sopori, hopefully around the same time of year.
“Even after Sopori, in my fifth grade experiences, my experiences in middle and high school, I recognized the difference between a kid at Sopori and a kid at a normal school in Tucson,” he said. “I feel like my time at Sopori was more valuable on a social, interactive level than any time I spent in other schools. I’ve always felt strongly about Sopori.”