A former Sahuarita police sergeant has resigned after an investigation revealed he violated multiple departmental policies while fostering a romantic and sexual relationship with a victim of a crime he investigated.
According to administrative investigation records obtained by the Sahuarita Sun/Green Valley News, Raul A. Mata committed at least five violations of SPD’s Code of Conduct as he “groomed” and “played on [the] weakened emotions” of a woman who was the victim of a domestic abuse case that was still pending.
Throughout their four month-plus relationship, which began in September 2021, Mata had extramarital romantic and sexual relations multiple times with the woman while he was on duty and engaged in unauthorized use of his department vehicle, constituting a failure to comply with departmental policy, a failure to supervise, a neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to Sahuarita Police Department records.
The administrative investigation, which wrapped up in April, began after Mata self-reported the relationship to his lieutenant on Feb. 19, just days after the woman threatened to report him to supervisors herself.
Mata was removed from having direct contact with the public and placed on paid administrative leave near the end of February and submitted his resignation “in lieu of termination” on March 31.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said in an interview the former sergeant’s behavior is “an embarrassment for the department and the town.”
“In this particular case, it was not just one error – it was multiple errors repeated over a four-plus month period, and that’s obviously not acceptable at any agency,” Noland said.
The beginning
Mata met the woman on the night of Sept. 4, 2021, when Sahuarita police were called to investigate a domestic violence incident at her home.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence, which resulted in breaking down the door while the woman was asleep. That evening, Mata, the primary investigating officer, interviewed the woman and made comments to her on follow-up conversations such as, “This should never happen to people like you. I’m sorry…," according to the investigation.
Police officers took the woman’s phone into evidence, which had recorded videos of the incident, and the woman’s ex-boyfriend was ultimately arrested on suspicion of non-injury domestic abuse.
The following day, realizing he wrote the incorrect case number in his notepad, Mata told investigators he took his business card with the corrected case information to the woman’s residence. In later interviews, the woman said Mata arriving at her house unannounced to give her the case number felt like he was pursuing her.
The next morning, the woman messaged Mata’s work email thanking him for his help, and their correspondence remained professional throughout the week.
She asked for assistance getting her phone back, and Mata helped where he could, but shortly after they exchanged social media accounts, their communication became more “on a personal level,” as they began chatting and calling each other via Instagram throughout the day, according to the investigation.
Mata told investigators he began to help the woman “around the house,” and eventually paid out-of-pocket for a friend to fix her door. He also gave the woman a WiFi device so she could get internet service while her phone data was being downloaded during the investigation.
The woman told investigators they kissed for the first time when Mata came to retrieve the device from her place. About a week or two later, on Sept. 19, 2021, they had their first sexual encounter and began a consensual relationship.
The relationship
Throughout his interview with investigators, Mata declined to put an exact figure on the number of times he had sex while on duty, but said it occurred, possibly for the first time, before the end of September, and continued “on duty, once every two weeks” through December 2021.
Later interviews with the woman revealed a final sexual encounter between the two on Feb. 1, 2022, when Mata was on duty.
The routine was usually the same: With a key to her house and remote to her garage door, Mata would drive his patrol vehicle to the woman’s home sometime during his graveyard shifts (about 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.) and park it inside the garage, admitting in an interview with investigators that he did not want to be seen.
A majority of time, Mata said the GPS in his vehicle was functioning, but on two occasions he admitted to manually deactivating it.
He usually spent an hour or two at her residence, having dinner and/or sexual relations, but would “schedule” coming off-duty if their time together was any longer, he said.
When he arrived at the woman’s residence, knowing he would engage in sexual activity, he was in full uniform, monitored the police radio and monitored calls for service from his mobile data computer (MDC).
When he had sex, he claimed the radio was always near him and that “every time” dispatch or other officers messaged him, he responded. But when left unchecked for a period of time, investigators pointed out that the MDCs will log off automatically, meaning Mata, a squad supervisor, was not able to monitor the field during some of his visits.
During their encounters, Mata explained he never changed his status from “10-8,” which means in-service and ready to take calls.
Surveillance videos recovered from the woman’s phone during the investigation supported this, and show Mata on at least two occasions walking around her residence shirtless, police uniform in hand, checking his MDC during times where he was scheduled on-duty.
The break-up
According to the woman, Mata led her to believe they had a future together and that they could “make plans.” He was not wearing a wedding ring when they met, and he made continued claims that he was “separated” from his wife and “in the process of a divorce,” the woman told investigators.
The couple exchanged a number of gifts, planned trips together (though Mata canceled or made excuses to back out of them), and Mata signed a birthday card to the woman, "Your boyfriend Raul.”
But their relationship began to deteriorate, according to the woman, when her questions about his wife, his family and the status of his divorce went unanswered. After seeing him for the final time on Feb. 1, she messaged his wife and discovered Mata had been lying to both of them.
The woman later began venting her frustrations about the relationship to Mata’s work email, expressing feelings of being “victimized and traumatized” by Mata’s actions, and that he “used” his position of power as a police officer to take advantage of her while she was vulnerable.
The woman claimed she felt “played” again by Mata when he told her that if she reported him to the department, it would ruin his relationship with his children, and his wife would retaliate. She also noted that she still gets “knots in her stomach” when she sees an SPD vehicle.
“You have ruined where I felt safe around my home and neighborhood… I just can’t sit back and accept this to be the acts of someone that is supposed to protect people and our community and most of all women in my position while men like you are around ‘servicing’ no one but themselves,” she wrote in one of her final emails to Mata in February.
She concluded, “What scares me is for you to do this to someone else in the future and me to not have said anything.”
At or around the time the woman told Mata she wanted to report him to Internal Affairs on Feb. 11, he emailed her back to say, “Don’t do that please,” and later, “Can we talk?”
The woman claimed that a short time later, Mata stopped responding to her and blocked her on most messaging services.
Resignation
Mata reported the relationship to his direct supervisor Feb. 19, and said his behavior was “eating him up” and that it was “for his well-being and his family life.” If he didn’t make the report, he told his supervisor, it could lead to something worse or get “out of control,” according to the investigation.
But in his review of the case, SPD Commander Kaleb Allred stated he felt Mata felt no remorse for his actions, and that “he was upset that he was being caught.”
“He has violated the oath to protect and serve while preying on a victim who was trying to separate from an abusive relationship. Sergeant Mata has tarnished the Department’s reputation, his reputation and that of his fellow officers,” Allred wrote.
At his final interview with Chief Noland and SPD HR Director Jessica Silva, Mata reportedly “did not understand the gravity of the situation,” “minimized how this impacted his supervision and neglect of duty,” and “only minimally took responsibility for his actions,” according to Noland’s final disposition.
According to the document, Mata admitted to “extracurricular activities” while on duty, claimed he was “multi-tasking” while interacting with the woman and said he didn’t “completely” neglect his duties, while arguing for something less than termination.
At the conclusion of the meeting on March 31, Silva and Noland agreed to offer Mata two choices: termination or resignation in lieu of termination. Mata chose the latter.
Further review
The original criminal domestic violence case was presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which declined charges on Sept. 20, 2021, about two weeks after the incident. The domestic violence case was also presented to the Sahuarita Town Prosecutor who declined charges on Sept. 27, 2021.
After reviewing SPD’s investigation into Mata, PCAO determined the former sergeant did not violate any criminal laws with the relationship because the woman was not a suspect in the original domestic violence case.
Regardless, Noland noted that Mata’s actions violated departmental policy and ethics, and would “put any case in jeopardy whether the person an officer is having such a relationship with is the victim, witness or a suspect.”
In an email to the Sahuarita Sun/Green Valley News on May 10, Matthew Giordano, executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST), said a compliance specialist was reviewing Mata’s case to determine whether action from the board would be necessary.
“I have no timeline for this to occur but should we decide to present it to the board it will appear on a future agenda,” Giordano wrote.
In addition to establishing minimum qualifications for the recruitment, appointment and retention of all peace officers within Arizona and its political subdivisions, AZPOST investigates complaints or allegations of misconduct by certified peace officers relating to violations of their rules.
Compliance specialists present findings from their investigation to the AZPOST Board, which makes a determination on whether to pursue further action against the peace officer’s law enforcement certification, which could include revocation, suspension, denial or no-action.
According to AZPOST’s website, a peace officer’s certification becomes inactive upon termination, resignation, retirement or separation from a law enforcement agency for any other reason. A person with inactive peace officer certification has no law enforcement authority.
If a person who leaves an employer gets appointed by another agency within three years of their certification becoming inactive, the certification can be reactivated without additional training, but that person must also go through a complete background investigation, polygraph test and medical examination.