A former Sahuarita man was arrested Jan. 15 on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after police said they found child pornographic images on his cell phone.
Police, acting on a tip, arrested Thomas Irving, 53, in Tucson near Ajo Road and Contractors Way after they determined he no longer lived at a Sahuarita address, according to the Sahuarita Police Department. A police spokesman described him as homeless.
Police are asking that if anybody has information associated with the case, call SPD at 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday, or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.