Land in the heart of Sahuarita once used to deposit mine tailings is the subject of a public comment period as the town looks to acquire it with the possibility of turning it into hiking trails and pollinator gardens.
The Eagle Picher Mill site north of Twin Buttes Road and west of La Villita Road was used to process lead-zinc ores from 1943 to 1959. It was reclaimed in the late 1960s, when buildings were removed and the tailings area was capped with a vegetated soil cover.
The 238-acre area — known as Parcel 30 — would include no homes or commercial use under the town’s plans. It is jointly owned by Amax, an indirect subsidiary of Freeport Minerals Corporation, and Anaconda Arizona, an indirect subsidiary of British Petroleum (BP). The town is looking to acquire the land in partnership with Freeport after remediation.
According to a Remedial Work Plan for the area, a bulk of Parcel 30 — 151 acres — does not appear to have been used in mining and was not part of the remediation plan.
Arcadis, which researched and wrote the work plan and risk assessment for Amax and Anaconda, looked at the history of the site, wells, surface water management, washes, soil samples, toxicity assessments, cancer risks and other areas.
Arcadis concluded its plan would effectively isolate tailings material, support sustainable stormwater runoff management and provide “a self-sustaining ecosystem with native vegetation requiring limited maintenance.”
After the public comment period, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality must sign off, then remediation work can begin. Arcadis estimates that could take place as quickly as a month after approval, depending on worker and materials availability.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone