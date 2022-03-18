Former judge and state legislator Keith Bee was sentenced to six months in jail and must pay more than $343,000 in restitution for filing a false income tax return.
The sentence handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court came nearly eight months after Bee pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.
Bee was indicted Sept. 5, 2018, on three counts of filing false statements on tax returns for his bus transport business and one count of attempting to impede an investigation. He retired as a justice of the peace two days after the indictment.
In the plea deal, Bee described how he reduced his tax liability for three years by reducing his net profit through overstating his expenses in tax filings. He acknowledged using personal expenses and the depreciation of assets, “including payments for and the depreciation of automobiles that were not used in the ordinary course and scope of my business.”
According to the 2018 indictment, the expenses included payments for sports cars, including six Ford Mustangs, two Corvettes and a Porsche.
“What truly resonates about the criminal conduct in this case is the repeated acts of dishonesty by someone who not only knew better, but was obligated by an ethical code to act better, and had no need whatsoever to cheat," U.S. District Attorney Gary M. Restaino wrote in a sentencing memo asking for the maximum 10 months in jail.
Restaino said Bee “was a wealthy man” unwilling to pay his fair share of taxes, and that “just punishment can only be achieved with a prison sentence.”
Bee must surrender to begin his sentence by June 15.
