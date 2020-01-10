Former Green Valley Justice of the Peace Lisa Royal was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Deputy James Allerton said Royal, 60, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. near La Cholla Boulevard and Orange Grove Road. She is scheduled to appear in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court on Jan. 31.
Royal was Green Valley's Justice of the Peace for more than four years. She left the court in August 2017 to resume her former position as Pima County Consolidated Justice Court administrator.
Royal retired as court administrator in 2012, signed an 18-month contract to stay in the position, then was appointed Green Valley Justice of the Peace in January 2013, after Gail Wight resigned mid-term. Royal, a Republican, was elected to a four-year term in November 2014.
She did not respond to cell phone and email messages left for her Friday.
Messages left with Kyle Bryson, Pima County Superior Court's presiding judge, and Adam Watters, the presiding judge of Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, were not returned.