It's been a busy 24 hours for GVR with CEO Kent Blumenthal stepping down Tuesday and Mark McIntosh taking Suzan Curtin's vacant board seat Wednesday as the organization attempts to remain focused amid a contentious election.
About 200 people packed the West Center auditorium, many there to see whether McIntosh would get Curtin's seat after she sold her GVR home this month and left the board.
According to GVR bylaws, the unsuccessful candidate with the most votes in the "most recent" board election fills any vacancy. McIntosh was the next in line, having received the most votes out of those not elected in 2019.
Board president Charlie Sieck told the Green Valley News on Tuesday that the bylaw wasn't clear and the board would decide whether the most recent election was 2019 or 2020, which began Feb. 17 and ends March 19. Curtin sold her house Feb. 18.
As the board convened, Sieck immediately announced McIntosh would take Curtin's seat; there was no discussion. He came to the front and joined the board. He'll finish out the two years Curtin had on her term. The majority of the audience enthusiastically applauded the move.
The outcome of this year's election and filling Curtin's position became more significant with GVR's announcement that Blumenthal resigned. The next board will determine the new CEO.
The 30-minute meeting was quick and orderly until the call to the audience at the end.
Two members addressed the directors, the first wanting to show his appreciation for Blumenthal.
The next was Blaine Nisson, who was board president when GVR hired Blumenthal in 2013. Blumenthal started in January 2014, and Nisson has been a staunch supporter.
Nisson said he was on the committee that hired Blumenthal and was involved in his contract negotiation. He added that he was aware of buyout procedures and speculated that the board entered into a non-disclosure agreement.
"(T)he membership needs to know that he had another full year on his contract, in addition to this year, which all had to be paid out," Nisson said. "In addition to that, there was sick leave, retirement, vacation. And when I calculate all of that, we're looking at $350,000 to $450,000. That's what this corporation paid out."
Sieck attempted to end Nisson's remarks and banged the gavel following the speculation about a buyout and an amount.
While Nisson's statement drew cheers and applause from the bulk of the audience, Sieck took issue with Nisson sharing the information.
"Just so we're clear, OK, that information that he divulged about the contract was confidential," Sieck said. "The information that he divulged, even the duration of the contract, is confidential information."
Sieck's remarks drew brief but loud jeers from the members.