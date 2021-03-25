A former Green Valley Fire District captain has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to distribution of child pornography.
Nathanael Dougall, 39, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona.
Dougall, who lives in Tucson, was arrested Nov. 8, 2018, for sharing child sex abuse images on an online message app with somebody he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He used the same app to engage in sexually explicit chats with the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
Dougall worked as a captain for GVFD until his arrest.
He was indicted Dec. 6, 2018, pleaded guilty in August 2019, and was expected to be sentenced Nov. 7, 2019.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office press release didn’t explain the delay, and a spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call.