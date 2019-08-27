A former Green Valley Fire District captain who was indicted in December on three child pornography-related charges has entered a plea agreement that will see him go to prison for at least five years.
Nathanael Dougall, who was with GVFD for 11 years, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and will receive a prison sentence of 5 to 15 years on Nov. 7. According to court documents, upon his release he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be placed on lifetime probation.
Dougall admitted to using his cell phone to download images and videos showing children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents. He also admitted to sharing images and videos with others while participating in chat/messaging groups at work and at home.
Some of the images and videos were of toddlers and infants, according to court documents.
Dougall was arrested Nov. 8 in an undercover sting operation by the U.S. Marshals Service and resigned shortly after.
Authorities tracked Dougall to his home in Vail using his IP address and confirmed pictures of him on the GVFD website matched those he sent to an undercover detective, court records indicate.
A federal search warrant was served on Dougall’s home on Nov. 8 and his computers and phone were seized.
He was indicted in U.S. District Court on Dec. 6 on one count each of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and knowingly accessing child pornography.