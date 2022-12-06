Jim Kolbe’s parents bought the Rail-X ranch west of Patagonia in the early ’50s, and every four or five years, Frank Surpless’ parents spent their annual three-week vacation at the dude ranch there.
They got to know the Kolbes well, said Surpless, who lives in Green Valley.
“Dad spoke of 'little Jimmy' Kolbe as an active farm hand, maybe 12-14 years old at the time,” he said. “Fast forward: Jim was campaigning for his last Congressional office while in Green Valley (around 2004). I introduced myself to him after his appearance was over and he responded, ‘Oh, you must be Jim and Mary's son.’ Wow...60-plus years later, and he still remembered them!”
That sums up Kolbe, an 11-term Republican who retired from Congress in 2007. Kolbe died Saturday in Washington following a stroke. He was 80.
In his 22 years in Congress, Kolbe became a political powerhouse, holding the purse strings of foreign aid as a subcommittee chairman and serving on the Appropriations Committee for two decades, and weathering the controversy of him being outed as gay in the 1990s.
He became the second openly gay Republican to serve in Congress when he was re-elected in 1996.
Calling him a "true elder statesman," Gov. Doug Ducey said Kolbe "never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation.”
"Pima County and Southern Arizona could always count on Jim Kolbe," said Sharon Bronson, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. "Whether when he was in the state Legislature or in the Congress, the man from Patagonia always acted in the best interests of Southern Arizona. Jim was old-school Republican in the mold of Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower – a friend of business and the environment."
"He always put his district first, and was known for top-notch constituent services," said C.J. Karamargin, who reported on Kolbe while working for the Arizona Daily Star and then served as a spokesman for his successor in office, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. "When Gabby came in, our goal was to meet or exceed that mark — a high bar."
"Kolbe wasn't a schmoozer. He was all business but knew exactly how to politically navigate his swing district," said Blake Morlock, a Sentinel columnist who reported on the congressman for years for the Tucson Citizen.
Kolbe "came home every weekend, and knew how to deliver for the district," Morlock said. "He'd go with the Republican Party's big priorities and look for every little opportunity to cross party lines."
"He was a class act," said Karamargin, describing Kolbe as "the congressman from central casting" and "beloved by his staff, and loyal to his principles."
"My dear, dear friend and the best boss and mentor ever, Jim Kolbe, slipped away today. I can't imagine the world without him," said Vera Marie (Bunny) Badertscher, who worked as director of Kolbe's district congressional office.
"His commitment and dedication were boundless," said Ducey, noting Kolbe was a "highly-regarded expert on trade, a champion of the free market and a passionate advocate for the line-item veto. From his community in Tucson, to those in need around the world, Congressman Kolbe had a profound and lasting impact."
"He once said he was 'born for the job.' He certainly was and Arizona is better for it," the governor said.
Kolbe is survived by his husband, Hector Alfonso, whom he married in 2013, and his sister Beth Kolbe of Tucson. Brothers John and Walt Kolbe died before him.
Born in Evanston, Ill, in 1942, Kolbe lived in Patagonia from age 5, attending Patagonia Union High School and then graduating from the U.S. Capitol Page School in Washington, D.C., after spending three years as a page for U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater.
He attended Northwestern (BA in Political Science) and Stanford (MBA, concentration in Economics), and served in the U.S. Navy's "Swift Boat" forces for a year during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Navy Reserves as a lieutenant commander in 1977, and was first elected as a state senator that year.