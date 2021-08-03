There has been no indication of concerns at the Sahuarita Air Force Range — a 27,000-acre former World War II bombing range partly in Sahuarita — but a report on the site conducted in 2017 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still unavailable.
The range is considered a Formerly Used Defense Site, or FUDS, a site where military activity in the past could have left behind potentially hazardous waste or remaining munitions and explosives.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has led a program to investigate and potentially clean these sites if deemed necessary since the 1980s.
In 2017, the USACE conducted a remedial investigation on the site and a draft report of their findings went to review by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
When the Green Valley News last reported on this draft in May 2020, USACE anticipated having a final draft for public viewing ready by the end of that summer.
Corps Public Relations Specialist James David Palmer, LA District, said the report is still unavailable.
“ADEQ has provided comments and we are addressing those concerns for the report,” he said in an emailed statement. “Once the Remedial Investigation report is finalized we still have the Feasibility Study to determine any potential mitigation. Before the final RI/FS is published we will have another public and stakeholder comment period on the draft report to determine the way ahead and then publish the final report.”
A communications spokesperson for ADEQ also said that USACE is still working on its report.
Palmer said it’s common for these reports to take several years to complete, and the Sahuarita Air Force Range has not been listed as a priority site.
“It is a long process but based on a ranking for the site,” Palmer said. “On the last congressional report updated in 2019, it was listed as not on the National Priorities List, which means it’s not considered a high risk to the public.”
There are currently nine FUDS in Arizona on the National Priorities List, including Tucson International Airport and Yuma Marine Corps Air Station.
As of February 2021, there are no FUDS in Arizona in consideration of being added to the NPL.
Palmer said there are 7,000 FUDS and each site will eventually have a Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study completed.
As far as the findings of the report, Palmer said he can’t speculate as the report is not finalized but the USACE doesn’t anticipate any further fieldwork will be necessary.
In 2020, USACE also published a public notice to gauge interest from the community in establishing a restoration advisory board for the site which would be made up of agency officials, stakeholders and community members.
The RAB would meet and provide input to the Corps and other stakeholders throughout the remediation process, if it was to be deemed necessary.
As part of a Department of Defense requirement, USACE had to assess community interest in a RAB for the Sahuarita site in 2016, again in 2018 and finally in 2020.
Palmer said they have never gotten enough response to form an RAB.
In 2016, there were no community responses. In 2018, two community members reached out with interest in the investigation of the site and participation in a RAB.
“In 2020, two community members responded to the advertisements, one expressed interest in knowing more about the site and the other indicated knowledge of the area,” Palmer said. “According to the RAB rule, the threshold criterion of sustained community interest was not sufficient.”
There is not an anticipated completion date for this report yet.
Meeting Thursday
USACE representatives will be in Sahuarita on Thursday for an informational session about the site.
Representatives will be at the Sahuarita Town Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. to provide information about the site’s history, how the USACE investigates FUDS and what people should do if they encounter munitions.
The visit is not related to any findings or new field work at the site, and the site has been deemed not to be a high risk to the public.