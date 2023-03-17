Teri Bankhead

Teri Bankhead

 LinkedIn

Sahuarita’s former assistant town manager has settled out of court more than a year after filing a lawsuit alleging retaliation after she reported the former town attorney attended a council meeting in 2021 with alcohol on his breath.

Teri Bankhead filed the lawsuit in December 2021, and the case was scheduled for a jury trial this month. In January, she signed a settlement agreement with the town that gives her $55,000 to end the case. According to the agreement, $20,000 of that will go to her attorneys and $35,000 goes to Bankhead for “compensatory injuries.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?