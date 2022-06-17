This year’s monsoon will get an early start this weekend with scattered showers and storms forecast to hit the Green Valley area Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A combination of factors, including a hurricane near the west coast of Mexico and a high pressure center to the east, are pushing moisture into the area slightly earlier than expected for this time of year, according to Lynn Orchard, chief hydrologist with Pima County Regional Flood Control District.
Areas in southeastern Pima County could see monsoon thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon, with rain and isolated storms expected to persist late into the evening and overnight.
Green Valley residents can expect a 30% chance of rain this evening into tonight, though forecasters are only expecting light rainfall of one-tenth to one-fifth of an inch.
The chance of rain will increase to about 60% on Saturday with the potential for more severe storms, high winds, blowing dust and lightning during the day, and rainfall amounts anywhere from one-half to 1 inch.
Though flash flooding is not a major concern for this event, Orchard cautioned that residents could see some flow in washes and localized nuisance flooding.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
