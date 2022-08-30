Walden Grove High School head football coach Corey Noble is a man of many talents and titles. Aside from coaching the team, Noble is the dean of students and this year became the school's athletic director.
The additional workload seems only to have enhanced his development as a mentor and a leader of the football program.
"There's been a bunch of added responsibility and everything that goes with it, obviously," he said. "Thankfully, I've got an amazing football staff and an amazing group of coaches who are able to take responsibility. We've got a great system in place here."
Noble, who is entering his sixth season leading the Red Wolves, is not afraid to use coach-speak when referring to the culture he continues to build within the program, but he seems to genuinely mean what he says.
"We’re trying to build a great group of young men," he said. "It sounds like a cliché but it's the truth. We’re trying to utilize football to teach life lessons and build amazing young men and women as a part of this program. People who are committed to serving, people who are disciplined, they're respectful and trying to help others. So, I'm trying to teach those things and while we're at it, win a lot of football games."
As senior Jahme Dawson enters his final season, he views Walden Grove football as more of an extended family than a sports program.
"What it's like playing here with him (Noble), it's just like everyone is a big group of what it feels like family, so it's really open here."
Senior Merrick Igasan echoes Dawson's sentiment about the football program, and isn't taking all of it for granted.
“I’ll miss the energy that everyone brings to the table when it comes to our pep rallies and l'll miss a lot of our younger guys too and the coaching staff,” he said. “They’ve taught me a lot.”
The Red Wolves are coming off a 4-6 season in 2021, and Noble is looking forward to building on the experience gained during a grueling schedule.
"I'm excited about this group. Last year, in terms of wins and losses, we took a little bit of a step back from where we had been, but I don't see last year by any means as a negative experience or a bad season," he said. We played the toughest schedule that we've ever played before, and we played in a heck of a lot really tight one-score, two-score games against really good opponents …We paid the price for it in terms of wins and losses, a lot of these guys were a part of those games and I think learned some valuable lessons from that.”
One welcome and exciting twist this season is the addition of Sahuarita to its region.
The Mustangs moved into the 4A Gila region for the 2022 season after appealing its 3A placement to the Arizona Interscholastic Association in the offseason.
This season will mark the first time the two varsity programs will face each other in the regular season since an on-field fight in the 2015 season.
Offensive coordinator Kyle Day and Noble are the only remaining Walden Grove coaching staff from that team, and Noble is more than ready to write the next chapter between the two high school football teams in Sahuarita. The game is Nov. 4.
"It's time to be back. It's time to be back playing that game," he said. "It's going to be a huge event for the community."
Noble sees the home-field matchup against Sahuarita this season as the beginning of something special that is much more than a football game.
"It's not just going to be a football game. It's going to be a weeklong community event for the town and then at the end of it, a football game breaks out," he said. We want to do a lot of things and get the community members involved. It's great for the kids and both schools. There's 3,000 people that fit in that stadium, and we should have every seat full and then some.”
The players seem to see the reinvigorated football rivalry against Sahuarita as something bigger than the sport too.
"I'm just ready for a battle against guys that I know. It will be fun to play against them on our home turf," Igasan said.
"I'm ready to rock some Mustangs. I'm going to be serious , I'm ready to rock some Mustangs," Dawson said. "But I'm also excited to play my friends that I do have over there, too. I feel like it's going to be very fun, and hopefully the best game that this town's seen so far."
As Noble enters his first season as athletic director, he is also confident in the direction of the football program.
“They're young. We're young in some key places, on the O-line and some places like that, but we're getting after it, we're working hard, every day,” he said “We got about 120 kids in the program right now. We've got 85 of them in weights class every day together. We're putting in work there, and we're putting work on the field. I'm excited to see what's next."
Walden Grove opens the season against at Canyon Del Oro at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.