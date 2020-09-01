There are no high school football games this week in Sahuarita but you'd get a different idea if you've been reading Facebook event pages.
At least six pages created an event page for a non-conference game between Rio Rico High School and Walden Grove on Friday night. Eight more pages listed a game at the same time between Sahuarita High School and Santa Rita High School. Three of the pages included SHS Drama/Choir as a co-host of the livestream game events.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said several SUSD school and group Facebook pages received requests to co-host one or more of the events.
There are no games scheduled; the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the regulatory body for high school sports, was expected to make a decision on fall sports this week.
Each of the page hosts included a link to a site where a livestream of the games was to be available. Though these links are different, each page is associated with lexi.watchstream. There is little information on what this website is, but according to their page on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, Lexi.watchstream “is a simple search engine of videos available at a wide variety websites.”
Most of the host pages listing the livestreams were not local and several included misspellings.
Seth Polansky, Sports Information Coordinator at the AIA, said these pages are likely bots.
“These are kind of a rival to what we do and they scrape old versions of websites, old schedules of games, and just throw them out there,” he said.
Polansky said the AIA works with the National Federation of State High School Associations broadcast network to stream high school athletic events. Since the spring, the NFHS has been working on a program to give away free, automated cameras to stream games to schools that qualify.
Polansky said the AIA broadcasts their own game of the week to the NFHS.
The AIA's member schools own the rights to video of games during the regular season but AIA holds the rights during postseason.
"During the regular season anyone can do anything as far as video," he said. "During the postseason someone can purchase rights from us or be part of our postseason network."
Audio only broadcasts are always free.
As far as the links provided on the Facebook events, Polansky recommended the public ignore them.
“Don’t even click on them,” he said. “They are not official and advertise games that don’t even exist.”
To find sports schedules or livestream access to high school athletics, check the school district's official Facebook page or website or the AIA's stream through NFHS at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/aia.