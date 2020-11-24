Imagine 50 trains, each pulling 100 fully loaded cars. That’s how much food is wasted in the United States every year.
The reasons vary — overproduction, lack of resources to transport food, confusing freshness and expiration labels, and blemished produce that doesn’t meet retailers’ cosmetic standards all send food to landfills.
“This results in over 63 million tons of wasted food,” said Sarah Grone, communications coordinator for Waste Not AZ, which rescues food, mostly from landfills, and redistributes it. “Every day, we rescue perishable food before it goes to waste and deliver it to those in need.”
Wasted food is most often sent from farms, manufacturers, grocers, restaurants and homes, she said.
Waste Not AZ is among several organizations that rescues tossed food and ensures it gets to people who need it.
Borderlands Produce Rescue in Nogales has given away rescued produce since 1994. They estimate they’ve retrieved 599 million pounds of fruits and vegetables and delivered over 547 million pounds to those who need it.
Families go to a disbursement site and pay $12 to receive about 70 pounds of produce.
St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, founded in 1967, collects from about 300 grocery stores around the area, said Jerry Brown, director of public relations.
“We provide enough food for 250,000 meals a day,” he said. The food bank’s Our Kids Café program provides 6,000 free meals for after-school programs at 140 sites. They also provide 50,000 emergency food boxes a month, which are three- to four-day supplies of food for a family of four.
Pandemic’s toll
The pandemic has increased needs to 10 million pounds of food a month at St. Mary’s Food Bank.
“We did not put out 10 million pounds of food in any month in our 53-year history,” Brown said. As the pandemic grew so did the need.
According to Brown, “at the end of February, we were serving about 600 families at our main location. Within two weeks, that number had jumped to 1,000; within a month that number jumped to 1,500 families.”
He said the fiscal year that ended June 30 was the first time they’d given away more than 100 millions pounds of food annually — they hit 107 million.
“We’re going to easily top that number this year,” he said, adding that they’ve distributed 25 percent more boxes this year than last at this point.
Grone, of Waste Not AZ, said 64% of their partner agencies have seen an increase in food need since the pandemic began.
The group has more than 65 nonprofit agency partners and has delivered 2.9 million meals.