Fiscal year 2020 broke the record for the amount of food distributed to the needy by a whopping 17 million pounds, according to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The organization, which serves five counties and has branches in Green Valley and Amado, distributed more than 87 million pounds during the year ending June 30, spokeswoman Norma Cable said. That’s compared to totals of 68 to 70 million pounds per year in the recent past.
In Green Valley and Amado, 1,231,069 pounds were distributed in the year just ended, CFB Chief Development Officer Sio Castillo said.
The previous year, 65 million pounds was distributed over the five counties (Pima, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz), 1,696,079 pounds of it for Green Valley/Amado.
“When you look at this number, this was start of pandemic, so in March through June people really got hit and started seeing the stimulus checks take effect,” Castillo said.
The number of serving clients for July aren’t in yet.
“But with the federal government extending the moratorium on the evictions (through Oct. 3) and with the child tax credit going into effect, we may see our lines go down a bit since community members may be able to purchase staples more readily,” she said.
Donations to the food bank are still needed — generally staple items, non-perishables such as canned protein, she said. The food bank advises to stay away from high-sugar, high-fat items. Donors may also contribute funds through the food bank website (donate.communityfoodbank.org) which the food bank may pair with corporate commitments to make the money go further.