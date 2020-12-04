Hundreds of families from Marana to Patagonia have been served the past three months with weekly food boxes as part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.
Tucson-based PPEP handles delivery, driving about 250 miles to locations that include include Marana, Rillito, Amado, Arivaca and Patagonia. The 3000 Club in Tucson and Shamrock are also part of the effort. Those receiving boxes do not need to register.
“We ask no questions, we ask no paperwork. People come if they’re hungry,” PPEP founder and CEO John David Arnold said. To donate, go to ppep.org and click on “donors.”
They made a delivery Thursday in Amado.