Rural Program Coordinator Nathan Watts opens up the office door in the 46-foot trailer on Aug. 15, 11 days before a vandal cut the custom-built trailer's brake wires.

An act of vandalism last month on a trailer serving rural communities threw the Sahuarita Food Bank a curveball, but its Project AZUL is back on track thanks to a Tucson business.

On Aug. 26, food bank staff found cut wires during a safety inspection before taking Project AZUL — Arizona Uniting Lives — and its 46-foot trailer on the road for the first time. The Sahuarita Food Bank-based program is a mobile resource, class and technology center for rural communities and their locally based organizations.

On Aug. 15, Rural Program Coordinator Nathan Watts said Project AZUL's 46-foot trailer provided a self-contained mobile resource center for rural areas, including a classroom, satellite uplink, office and restroom.


