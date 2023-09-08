On Aug. 15, Rural Program Coordinator Nathan Watts said Project AZUL's 46-foot trailer provided a self-contained mobile resource center for rural areas, including a classroom, satellite uplink, office and restroom.
An act of vandalism last month on a trailer serving rural communities threw the Sahuarita Food Bank a curveball, but its Project AZUL is back on track thanks to a Tucson business.
On Aug. 26, food bank staff found cut wires during a safety inspection before taking Project AZUL — Arizona Uniting Lives — and its 46-foot trailer on the road for the first time. The Sahuarita Food Bank-based program is a mobile resource, class and technology center for rural communities and their locally based organizations.
Food bank Executive Director Carlos Valles said Project AZUL planned to support a program in Amado that day, leaving the Amado Youth Center without its resources that day due to the vandalism.
"We were just going to drop it off," he said. "They were going to use it as a classroom for a youth program — that did not happen. That program is already done, so we'll just continue moving forward."
The food bank reported the vandalism to the Sahuarita Police Department, which agreed that the damage appeared deliberate. On Friday, police Lt. Michael Falquez said the incident remains under investigation, with no new information to report. He said the department assigned the case to its detective bureau.
Valles said the vandalism hit home especially hard since it went beyond theft or property damage.
"That's what was scary for us — it was a direct, targeted attack on the safety of our organization and fellow travelers on the road," he said.
As word spread about the vandalism, Valles said organizations from as far as Utah and California expressed their shock that someone would go to such an extreme.
He also found plenty of support from the community, with people stopping by the food bank to visit with them. But a key piece of support came from Tucson-based Professional Trailer Repair.
"Thankfully, we had a small, local trailer business perform the repair for us," Valles said. "We didn't ask. We were just going to cover it ourselves, and they came and fixed it for us. And they are going to work with us to help secure the exposed wiring so it offers a level of security."
Valles added that Professional Trailer Repair covered the repair costs, avoiding a financial hit to Project AZUL. The project received grants from Banner Health, the Del E. Webb Foundation and the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation totaling $310,000.
"So, the only thing we lost was time because we had some other events scheduled for this week," Valles said Friday. "But, thankfully, we're going to reschedule those for later."
Moving forward
With repairs and additional security on the truck underway, Valles and the Project AZUL team are looking to get back on the road in early October, visiting Summit for an open house and then Arivaca. On Oct. 7, Project AZUL will act as a mobile resource center and open house during Arivaca's grand opening of its new open-space park. And during the following week, Valles said Project AZUL would host a computer basics program — its first foray into flexing the trailer's technological and satellite uplink capabilities.
Arivaca Human Resource Executive Director Suzanne Kammerman said she was excited to hear Project AZUL received the support needed to get back on the road.
"I think it's going to be one of the greatest resources that this southern rural area could ask for," she said.
Arivaca HR began spreading the word about Project AZUL in the spring, but Kammerman said the organization has held off on publicizing it without a schedule.
"I think when the people of Arivaca see what is really being done for them, what (Valles) has put together for this rural Arizona — it's truly out of the ballpark," she said.
'Never thought'
As for Project AZUL's trailer, Valles said an anonymous supporter covered six months of secured, off-site storage. He added the supporter is also working on securing funding for long-term storage.
One silver lining from the incident is the support. Valles found the food bank made new backers in addition to continued support from its regulars.
But the vandalism also left a mark that Valles, the food bank and Project AZUL don't plan on letting interfere with the work.
The Sahuarita Food Bank has improved its security with additional cameras at its South La Cañada Drive location. He added that staff and volunteers would remain more vigilant in the long term.
"Working for this organization, I never thought we'd have to have cameras — it's just unbelievable," Valles said. "I can't comprehend why somebody would go to this extreme, but it happened. We're going to continue to move forward with our plans and not let this be a setback to our overall mission because I know we're doing a lot of wonderful things with our partners — and the need is still out there."
