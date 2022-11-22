More than 300 people joined vendors, local dignitaries and volunteers on Friday evening for Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center’s inaugural open house to celebrate the new building, which opened early this year to help address urgent and growing needs for food assistance. And all who helped make it happen and support its work, which has grown to include numerous educational opportunities to address the root causes of economic instability.

 Participants included Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and the non-profit leadership. Also acknowledged were Sahuarita Parks & Recreation, Green Valley Fire District and SFB-CRC volunteer Gerald Carrell and his band, Windfall.



