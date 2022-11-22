From left, State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, County Administrator Jan Lesher, Nelwyn Boyd, food bank board President Penny Pestle, Mariza Griego, food bank Executive Director Carlos Valles and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Mayor.
National Honor Society members from Walden Grove High School, with adviser Nick Noon (back, left), lent a hand at the event.
Kitty Bottemiller photo
Dan Shearer Green Valley News
The crowd lined up to take a whack at a jumbo pinata representing the food bank's apple logo.
More than 300 people joined vendors, local dignitaries and volunteers on Friday evening for Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center’s inaugural open house to celebrate the new building, which opened early this year to help address urgent and growing needs for food assistance. And all who helped make it happen and support its work, which has grown to include numerous educational opportunities to address the root causes of economic instability.
Participants included Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and the non-profit leadership. Also acknowledged were Sahuarita Parks & Recreation, Green Valley Fire District and SFB-CRC volunteer Gerald Carrell and his band, Windfall.
