When the pandemic hit, food banks across the nation had to rethink the way they served clients.
For the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, that meant finding a way to get food in people’s hands while minimizing contact.
They moved to a pick-up box model, where volunteers filled boxes for families and brought it right to their car trunks.
With 2022, restrictions have eased and the SFB-CRC has moved into its new facility and returned to their preferred model of food distribution — client choice.
“Clients grab a cart and box — think of Sam’s or Costco where you grab the big boxes — and they have a shopping list based on their family size that tells what they can select,” said Executive Director Carlos Valles. “It's for them, the client. They come in and feel like this is not a traditional food bank with boxes, people can actually select their own items.”
Their new facility looks and feels like a grocery store. It has refrigerators with milk, eggs, cheese and some deli items. There are shelves of non-perishable items, portable freezers with frozen vegetable and meat selections, and options.
“We live in a diverse community and there are many items people have not experienced and they might try it or not try it,” Valles said. “Instead of giving them something they might not want, and they end up throwing it away when somebody else might want that item, it reduces waste. We want people to have variety and be able to select that variety.”
Valles said client choice, which they used prior to the pandemic, was always what they wanted to shift back to, and they have also increased their hours to provide more opportunities for people to “shop.” Visitors to the food bank can now come in Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday.
“Our donors want clients to experience not just a give-and-receive model, the whole thing is around dignity,” he said. “We want to be open more because if you’re only open for limited hours it's not fair to those working who maybe can't come to the food bank. We feed a lot of working poor, people barely getting by and we want to give them the best flexibility to get their items.”
Board President Penny Pestle said client choice is good for both the food bank itself and the people they serve.
“It’s about treating people with dignity,” she said. “Passing a box of food to people fills a basic need but many people are uncomfortable coming to a food bank. We work hard to be welcoming and to recognize that the circumstances they are in right now are just that, the circumstances they are in right now. Anyone could be in those circumstances.”
Personal service
For Pestle, one of the things she’s happiest to see with the switch back to client choice is the chance to interact on a more personal level with food bank visitors.
“What we found is we learn more about their situations when it’s a more relaxed, less formal contact," she said. "We want to know more about them, without prying. We don't ever ask what's going on in their lives that caused their need, but we want to understand the lives of the people we are serving.”
The model also allows the center to work with slightly fewer volunteers, something helpful considering winter visitors are returning home.
“We're not hurting yet, but we’re on the way,” Valles said of the volunteer levels. “People are leaving and we are starting to feel that. In the next week or following, it’s really going to hurt us and we are hoping to recruit some year-rounders.”
As visitors come in for food, they are also greeted up front and can learn about new programs offered at the Community Resource Center, including workforce development and cooking classes.
“When you start a new mission like the CRC it takes a while for the community to reckon with what we can offer now,” Pestle said. “It’s been very positive and people are saying, ‘Oh, they can help me become more economically secure.'“
Valles said their first client to experience the new process came at 9 a.m. May 10, and was cheered.
“As she walked in everyone was stationed in their assigned area and everybody yelled and screamed,” he said. “It’s like you walk into a grocery store and everyone's cheering. She was excited and everyone wanted to take part in it.”
Other clients have also given positive feedback for the new method and additional hours, though some are more interested in sticking with the method they are used to.
“Some like the traditional grab and go technique and want to just pop in and leave,” he said. “For now, we want people to experience this at least once, but if they tell us, ‘I just can't do this. I need to grab and go,’ we will accommodate them.”
Inflation hitting
While the new facility provides a lot to be excited about, Valles said they have lost about 70% of their donations with the impacts of inflation on food.
“We have a woman who comes in every two weeks and she's always bringing bags and bags,” he said. “I saw her the other day and she said, 'I'm so embarrassed because I can only afford two bags.' She said before she could afford fifty to a hundred dollars in groceries, but it doesn't get you far anymore.”