For Luis Corella, priority number one right now is finding a job.
Corella lives in South Tucson and has been self-employed for the last five years. But he’s been seeking a job with benefits for four months.
“It’s been painful and long,” he said. “I’m a quality engineer, been in administration, I’m great in sales and I love customer service. The last thing I thought was going to happen was an issue finding a job.”
“Whoever is hiring right now, I'm so tired of the ‘I’m overqualified’ thing. I just want and need a job.”
He recently married and said benefits like disability are important and he wants to be able to provide his wife.
“My lease is up next week and I can relocate anywhere,” he said.
Corella came to Sahuarita on Tuesday to attend the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center job fair, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, Pima County Community Workforce Development and the Town of Sahuarita.
SFB Director Carlos Valles said they sought out businesses offering above minimum wage with benefits.
“A lot of families who come to the food bank for food are looking for a job that’s offering more than just pay,” he said. “We partnered with these wonderful businesses to be able to offer higher wages and benefits, because at the end of the day that's what's most important.”
The fair included 12 vendors such as La Posada, United Community Health Center, Pima County, Desert Diamond Casino and more.
Valles said every business they spoke to has experienced the struggle of staffing challenges.
“And we had a lot of companies turn down the job fair, not because they aren't looking for employees but because they don't have anyone to work the job fair,” he said.
The Pima County Community and Workforce’s One Stop program offers several resources to adults and youths seeking jobs.
Workforce Development Specialist Gabriel Lopez said currently, there are more employers seeking workers than employees in Pima County, "but it's picking up a lot.”
“What I've seen is a lot of people are seeking training and education more than actual jobs at this moment," he said.
One of the programs they have targeting workforce training is the H-1B One Workforce Grant.
Through this federal grant, any eligible individuals looking for degrees or certifications in the IT, advanced manufacturing, logistics and aviation sectors can get training and funding to help cover it. The person must be 17 or older, unemployed or underemployed and complete their required training by December 2023.
One Stop Program Coordinator Marjava Ramirez has office hours at the SFB-CRC several times a week, and said she’s seen a trend of people looking to change careers.
“Maybe they were warehouse workers and want to become a CNA, or they just need a certification to become truck driver for better pay,” she said. “If they are looking for a job, I'm here to help them out, either to find a job or a different career path, to help pay for going back to school, certification, whatever they need.”
Green Valley Cooling and Heating also puts an emphasis on training opportunities.
They have three entry-level positions open and opportunities to learn on-site.
Human Resources Generalist Taylor Kessler said on Jan. 1 they built a technical learning center to provide on-the-job training.
“We made our own facility with working, functioning systems — break it there, learn it there,” she said. “We have a clear communication with career paths for people. It's a long-term thing, not just a job.”
Kessler said it’s their educational outreach approach that has helped them get through workforce staffing struggles.
“It's really interesting for us because we are that company that shows up,” she said. “We partner with a lot of organizations whether it's getting women into construction, military transitioning, veterans, students… instead of waiting for the labor workforce to come to us, we are educating them.”
The SFB-CRC is planning another job fair in the spring. To see their on-site and partnered resources, visit sahuaritafoodbank.org.