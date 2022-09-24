The flu mostly disappeared over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic overtook it, but health experts are warning that the 2022-23 season could be more severe.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming season, and some tips on what you can do to protect yourself and others.
Clues down south
To understand what influenza might have in store for North America in a given year, forecasters turn to Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia, where winter and flu seasons run just before ours begins, from April through October.
While the flu has also taken a hiatus in the Southern Hemisphere over the past couple years, Australia's flu season hit significantly harder – and unusually earlier – than normal this year, exceeding pre-pandemic infection rates with case counts that were three to five times higher compared to a typical influenza season, according to the World Health Organization.
Though influenza activity in Arizona this month has been minimal so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the flu has already begun spreading across the South, through Texas and into New Mexico.
Mitigation measures
When it comes to the flu, it’s both young children and elderly adults ages 65 and up who are especially vulnerable, according to the CDC, because they’re at a higher risk of developing serious flu complications.
But those worries have been especially heightened this year.
One reason influenza seemingly vanished over the past few years was because mitigation measures in place to curb COVID-19 also helped to keep the flu virus at bay.
“Practices followed during COVID-19 such as masking, staying home when sick, practicing social distancing, etc. had an impact on other diseases such as flu by helping to decrease transmission and flu cases,” according to a spokesperson with the Pima County Health Department’s epidemiology team.
“But many of those practices aren’t being as widely followed today, which could have an impact on the flu and other respiratory illnesses for this upcoming winter.”
Be proactive
While health officials caution influenza is notoriously unpredictable, signs currently indicate the virus’ hiatus in our area could be coming to an end.
But there are still some important steps community members can take to be proactive this upcoming flu season.
First, the Pima County Health Department and the CDC are encouraging individuals to get their annual flu shot, which is approved for most people six months and older.
Most pharmacies and healthcare offices should have the influenza vaccine along with COVID-19 boosters available now, and according to the CDC, it’s safe to get both in the same visit.
New this season, the CDC has also made a preferential recommendation for the use of higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines in people 65 and older over the standard, unadjuvanted flu vaccines. Adjuvanted vaccines contain an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response.
If you’re thinking about when to get your flu vaccine, the CDC says it’s best to be vaccinated before the virus begins spreading in your community, usually before the end of October. Antibodies to fight the flu take about two weeks after immunization to kick in.
Additionally, PCHD says practicing layered mitigation measures – like washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and wearing a mask if you are at high risk of complications from the flu or COVID-19 – can help to lower your risk of getting sick this flu season.