Lab tests show the number of people coming down with the flu in Arizona is up nearly 300 percent over the typical flu season.
According to the latest numbers available from the Arizona Department of Health Services, lab tests show 4,369 people have contracted the flu since Oct. 1, and 341 of them live in Pima County. Of those with lab confirmed tests, 72 percent of those who live in Pima County are 5 to 49-years-old. Twelve percent are 50 or older.
The number of people with lab-confirmed RSV are on the rise too. RSV is a respiratory infection that typically strikes infants and small children, but can also occur in adults.
Respiratory syncytial virus infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis — inflammation of the small airway passages entering the lungs.
Statewide, 611 have been diagnosed with RSV, an increase of 346 percent over last year and a 181 percent increase over a typical season. Thirty-nine of the cases have been in Pima County.