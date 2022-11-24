Cullen_11:22:22.png

Pima County Health Department Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen, speaks about rising respiratory infections in the county during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. 

 Pima County

A triple-threat of respiratory viruses is infecting a growing number of Pima County residents, and health officials say those gathering with family and friends this holiday season should take extra precautions to limit the spread.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said Tuesday that the county has seen a dramatic increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in the county, alongside rising caseloads of influenza and COVID-19.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

