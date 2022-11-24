A triple-threat of respiratory viruses is infecting a growing number of Pima County residents, and health officials say those gathering with family and friends this holiday season should take extra precautions to limit the spread.
Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said Tuesday that the county has seen a dramatic increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in the county, alongside rising caseloads of influenza and COVID-19.
RSV – a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be serious in infants and older adults – is transmitting about 10-11 times the number normally seen in the county, compared to the most recent five-year average.
While RSV typically hits children less than six months old the hardest, Cullen said this year RSV cases and related hospitalizations are being seen increasingly in the 1- to 4-year-old age group, as well as the elderly.
“The vast majority of people that are being admitted to the hospital are young, less than 5 years old, however, at the same time we are seeing people admitted, not just with RSV but with influenza and, obviously, with COVID, and that is continuing in the older population,” Cullen said.
“And remember, all these diseases put you at risk for morbidity, or serious disease, based on your age,” she said.
Influenza cases are spiking earlier than is typical this year, Cullen said, and are already up about four times more than what the county sees over a typical five-year average.
And while Pima County remains in a state of “low” or “mild” COVID-19 community transmission – averaging about 167-170 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the case rate has increased more than 30% over the last week, with a positivity rate of between 16-20%.
Because a vast majority of individuals also choose to test for COVID-19 at-home, and often don’t report those results to local health officials, Cullen said the rise in cases could be just “the tip of the iceberg.”
“We know that December and January have not been kind to Pima County in terms of COVID – we’ve seen significant rises of the COVID infection during that time period,” Cullen said.
“I have no reason to anticipate that’s not going to happen again, so I am concerned that we are going to continue to see a rise in COVID, a rise in flu, and a rise in RSV cases for the next four to six – perhaps eight – weeks.”
What’s driving this?
While there has been wide speculation around exactly what is behind this “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses, as some health officials have termed it, Cullen said the decline in widespread masking and our “return to normalcy” could be to blame.
“There is some belief that because we – not just in Pima County, but throughout the country – had successful masking over the last two years, and now that we’re not masked, by and large, we’re now seeing this increase in transmission of respiratory diseases,” Cullen said.
“RSV and influenza never went away, but now they have the ability to spread more frequently,” she said.
Cullen also added that typical human behavior during this time of year – when “it gets cold, people move inside…people gather and celebrate,” – naturally creates a greater risk of respiratory diseases during this time frame.
“However, normal human behavior would hopefully also include that if you’re ill, you stay home, you cover your mouth when you cough, you wash your hands, and you vaccinate against the diseases you can vaccinate against – in this case, influenza and COVID,” Cullen said.
Staying safe
Cullen credits Pima County’s high COVID vaccination rates – over 82% of adults have completed their primary vaccination series – with helping to keep cases down locally, while other areas of the state have seen a more dramatic increase.
“We are not seeing that dramatic increase (in COVID cases) that we saw last December and January. So, while the case numbers are going up…we do seem to be able to respond appropriately to it, and I do believe we are seeing some community-based protection because we’ve been able to vaccinate a significant number of our population,” Cullen said.
Continuing layered mitigation efforts – like frequent hand washing, physical distancing, masking and gathering outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces, when possible – can also help to slow the spread of respiratory infection, Cullen said.
She also recommended people continue to seek vaccination – including COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, as well as seasonal flu vaccines, which are now widely available at Pima County pharmacies and health clinics. There is not yet a vaccine for RSV.
And if you are having any flu- or cold-like symptoms, Cullen recommends taking a COVID test, and assessing your personal risk factors, before meeting up with friends and family.
“I think people need to make their own decision about whether to mask or not, however, remember these are respiratory diseases, and we know that masking can help protect you as well as protect others,” Cullen said.
COVID-19 at-home test kits are free and widely available at select Pima County libraries and at all Pima County Health Department clinics. Visit pima.gov/covid19testing for a list of all testing locations, as well as other distribution events happening in the community.