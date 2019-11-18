If you haven't gone to get a flu shot yet, you might want to consider it. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state has experienced a 230 percent increase in the number of lab-confirmed flu cases compared to a typical flu season.
State statistics show that so far this flu season, labs have confirmed 518 cases of the flu compared to 233 cases last year at this time and the five-year average of 157 cases.
Forty-five of the lab-confirmed patients live in Pima County. The flu season began Sept. 29 and ends Sept. 26, 2020.
During the week of Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, labs confirmed 231 cases of the flu compared to 59 during the same week last year.