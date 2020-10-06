The daily onslaught of signs, ads and campaign robocalls leaves little doubt the 2020 general election is drawing near – 26 days away near. Or sooner if you vote by mail.
The intersection of La Cañada Drive and Esperanza Boulevard on Tuesday morning had Election Day energy written all over it with three President Donald Trump and 11 Joe Biden supporters waving signs and flags as cars honked or waved. It's a regular occurance there; others routinely gather outside Continental Shopping Plaza.
Green Valley resident Martha Jane Gipson was among the Biden supporters, but she stood apart literally and figuratively.
Gipson, a seventh-grade teacher in Sahuarita, said this was her first opportunity to come out and support Biden and Kamala Harris with school on fall break.
She stood alone on the intersection's northwestern corner and played folk music on her guitar while singing. She said her first song of the morning was Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'."
"I started with that song, and I also played, 'If I Had a Hammer,' to lift people up," she said. "It might be a long road, but we're going to do this. Together we can."
While one of the corners had three Trump supporters standing next to several people holding Biden signs, Gipson said she wasn't surprised both sides remained civil given the "mature audience" in Green Valley.
Mother and daughter duo Sue and Karie Harbeck said they came out to hold their Trump flags after hearing about the Biden supporters.
And with signs and flags waving, both sides received plenty of honks and waves from residents passing by.