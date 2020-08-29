State health officials on Thursday eased restrictions on counties with improved coronavirus transmission metrics that allow a number of businesses to slowly begin reopening, or to at least consider it.
The move eases restrictions on gyms, movie theaters, water parks and bars/nightclubs with dine-in service after an Executive Order from Gov. Doug Ducey initiated the second round of shutdowns June 29.
Businesses looking to reopen must be in counties that meet the Arizona Department of Health Services' moderate or minimal benchmarks in COVID-19 transmission categories.
ADHS listed Pima County as moderate, which means there are 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 people, 5 to 10 percent positivity and 5 to 10 percent COVID-like illnesses.
While the moderate category allows some businesses closed in the second shutdown to reopen, bars and nightclubs that don't provide dine-in service must remain closed until ADHS considers the county meeting minimal category standards.
Counties must have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people and less than 5 percent positivity and COVID-like illnesses to meet minimal standards.
The moderate category allows gyms and fitness centers to reopen their doors, but the move comes with restrictions. ADHS requires occupancy levels reduced to 25 percent and businesses to implement state mitigation mandates. Businesses must also submit an attestation form to ADHS to resume operations.
Local fitness centers
Rancho Sahuarita and Rancho Resort community director Michelle Moreno said fitness centers opened Friday.
Green Valley Recreation plans to reopen the Canoa Ranch fitness center by Sept. 9 in a trial run. Members would need to follow mandates and guidelines before other fitness centers reopen. Coronavirus trends would need to continue declining as well.
In addition to reduced occupancy, ADHS requires face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing, employee screenings and closed common areas, such as locker rooms and showers. GVR members will also be required to bring their own water, towels and yoga mats.
GVR will implement an online reservation system and a 60-minute time limit per day. GVR will also require members to wipe down equipment before and after each use.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said ADHS reopening requirements are stricter than after the first shutdown, making opening other fitness centers more difficult.
"We have to have somebody there that monitors and takes temperatures," she said. "The cleaning isn't as big of a deal because we did sanitize before. But it is a little more stringent this time. So we're going to have people who are constantly there, and that's not the way GVR has been traditionally staffed."
Dominate Fitness owner Bernie Arenas said he started some lessons already but plans to return to 100 percent on Sept. 8. Hew said the weight-lifting portion of his fitness center would remain closed except for one-on-one training for the time being.
GV Athletics co-owner Jay Hamill said they could provide some classes through the second shutdown since they could move outdoors. But he noted summer temperatures limited when they could hold sessions, which drew about eight to 15 members per class.
Shutdown's impact
Hamill said Ducey's closures caused about a two-third membership loss, mostly during the first shutdown.
"Since we're not your normal gym, we're not trying to get 500 members at $80 per month," he said. "We do quality training. So losing that many members really impacted us."
However, Hamill and his co-owner, Jesse Duran, had other sources of income to help weather the shutdown. The two started the fitness business in a residential garage and built it through word of mouth. And Hamill doesn't plan on letting the shutdowns end their business.
"We're going to be able to hang in there," he said. "I'm never going to close this fitness facility, no matter what. We'll sacrifice our lives before we shut this thing down."
Despite his optimism, Hamill said he saw the second shutdown coming and thinks a third could be around the corner.
He isn't alone.
The second shutdown hit Arenas particularly hard since he didn't have time to recover fully from the first one.
"We weren't even caught up on bills yet and then we got hit with the second one," he said. "So, it backtracked us even more. If there is another one, I doubt we stay open, to be honest."
And Arenas said he's afraid another shutdown is possible after the election.
"We'll see," he said. "I guess November will tell."
Arenas hopes any future shutdown would differentiate between smaller fitness centers like Dominate and GV Athletics from large corporate gyms.
As for now, Arenas said the majority of his members are eager to return after he spread the word on social media. The reduced capacity will have an impact.
Arenas is increasing classes to six days per week to compensate for the reduced capacity, which allows for 13 to 15 people per class.
As Dominate prepares to open back up, Arenas said he wants everyone to do their part and ensure they aren't adding to transmissions that could trigger another shutdown, including within his location.
"It all really depends on the people coming in," he said. "If someone is going to be irresponsible and say, 'Oh, it's just a runny nose,' and it is COVID, then everything is shut down."
Desert Sky Cinema
Among the businesses given the green light to reopen under moderate guidelines are indoor theaters.
High Sierra Desert Sky Cinema owner/operator Tom Becker said they plan to reopen Friday.
“We’re hoping people show,” he said. “The last time we reopened was miserable, and being closed since March, we’re in bad shape.”
The theater had attempted to do a run of classic movies in May, but Becker said it was unsuccessful. Theaters were required to close again in late June.
Hollywood has not been immune to the COVID-19 pandemic and many new releases have seen delays with theaters around the nation being shuttered.
While Becker said they are still waiting to see the film industry bounce back, the theater will reopen with two new releases: “Tenet” and “Unhinged.”
“We’ll balance those movies by playing some classics for a few weeks until Hollywood has some more new releases,” he said.
Tickets will cost $5 all day and concessions will be available, which are where the theater receives the bulk of its profit.
Per the guidelines provided by the state health department for moderate conditions, the theater will reduce its occupancy by 50 percent. Becker said there will be social distancing throughout the building and every other row in auditoriums will be blocked off.
Staff will be in masks and patrons will be required to wear masks until they are in the auditorium so they can eat or drink. Becker said the theater has been sanitized for the reopening, and after each showing auditoriums will be sanitized.
Becker is not sure how many of the staff will be returning though he hopes everyone comes back and is reaching out to employees.
American Legion Posts
American Legion Post 66 in Sahuarita and Post 131 in Green Valley are holding off on reopening their lounges and will be looking at incrementally reopening services.
The Post 66 office has been open since July 1 for limited hours to handle member renewals. Financial officer Gary Hoffman said the post has been focused on member safety.
“The reason we’ve waited to open is the board didn't feel that at the time the numbers were low enough to be safe,” he said.
Their executive board voted this month to begin the process of reopening. The majority of their food and alcohol supply is gone and needs to be replenished.
Commander Wayne Ferreira said they will start by reopening their bar, which may take another three or four weeks, and see how things go. He said reopening will also rely on how many volunteers they’ll have available, and stressed member safety is a key element in their plans.
When the time comes to reopen, they will follow the most recent guidelines including wellness checks, masks when not dining, distancing measures and limiting their capacity to below 50 percent.
Hoffman said the post has remained busy. They’ve processed scholarships for students, done repairs and upgrades to the building and deep cleaning. He said with the situation, they can’t be too safe.
“We’ve lost people, we’re not unaffected by this and it’s made us even more careful,” he said. “Hopefully we get through this financially and we’re lucky we’re one of the more stable posts in Arizona so we can have a back-up plan and walk this slower.”
Post 131 Commander Dan Cady said they are focused on a phased plan, beginning with activities for members only.
They will resume their Queen of Hearts raffle for members on Thursday, followed by a taco night for members and some guests on the fourth Friday of the month. They’ll follow it with a hamburger night for members before they determine when they’ll open back up to the public.
“We’ll see how it goes, how the restrictions are working out and what cooperation is like before we open up to the public,” Cady said.
They are adhering to both the guidelines and restrictions put out by the state and county.
Cady said they have an occupancy of 144 but will reduce it by half. They will also reduce the size of groups at tables, have social distancing and require masks when people are not eating. They will not be not doing alcohol sales for the time being.
“We’re phasing in reopening slowly for the protection of our members and testing out the waters before the winter visitors arrive,” he said. “We’ll have a board meeting mid-September and see if we feel confident about opening up to the public.”