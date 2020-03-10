Warnings to not gather in large groups and to keep your distance from others aren't putting a damper on Sunday mornings.
Green Valley and Sahuarita church leaders say members are showing up and having a good time all while taking preventive measures to keep the virus from spreading.
At Valley Presbyterian Church, Pastor of Discipleship Diane Christopher said they had taken proactive methods to address COVID-19 concerns and haven't seen excessive alarm from the congregation.
"We're not shaking any hands, we're not hugging," she said. "We do a thing called 'passing the peace,' and we're just looking at each other rather than touching. Basically, eliminating touching, hugging, shaking hands and things like that. Otherwise, we're still continuing on."
The congregation hasn't let the loss of physical contact interfere with enjoying their services in any way. Christopher said people have been creative when it comes to enjoying services together.
"Sometimes they'll touch elbows, some people will make their hands in the form of a prayer and bow to one another," she said.
Despite eliminating contact, Christopher said there has been a slight dip in attendance. She said there are about 25 to 30 people who haven't been to the church's weekly service, which typically draws more than 500 people.
"It's not that noticeable but we're noticing some spaces that we hadn't noticed before," she said.
Other than eliminating touching, Christopher said Valley Presbyterian isn't planning to take any added measures, such as canceling services.
"We're listening to the news, we're being proactive and we'll see what happens," she said. "If it gets worse, I'm sure we'll take more action on it. But right now, we're doing the basic stuff."
Members of Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church have found a way to have fun while addressing the gravity of the COVID-19 situation.
Canon Colville Smythe is the interim rector. He said there had been some changes in response to COVID-19 but hasn't seen concern affect attendance or spirits.
During the mid-service peace offering, when parishioners typically greet each other with a handshake, Smythe said they have switched to non-contact methods. The change-up hasn't dampened the joy among members.
"Everyone is having fun with it," he said. "We called last Sunday, 'hands-free Sunday.'"
In addition to a simple wave, smile or word of welcome, Smythe said some have even taken to offering a vintage 1960s peace sign.
Smythe said church members acknowledged it's not what they are used to but they understand and don't want to get sick or spread illnesses.
They are also taking other steps to prevent spreading any illness.
During communion and wine, Smythe said the clergy and others participating wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before handling anything. The church is also looking at measures to increase using antiviral wipes and solutions to disinfect common surfaces.
Smythe said attendance typically varies because of the seasonal nature in Green Valley, but he has been amazed to see how full participation has been so far.
However, Smythe said there are some who they have encouraged to stay home as a precaution.
"This is an older community," he said. "We have some people who are on chemotherapy. Their immune systems are compromised, and we encourage them – of course, they get this direction in other places – to stay home."
At this time, Smythe said their emphasis is on proper hygiene and sanitation.
Melissa Buscho is the administrator at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, one of the area's largest congregations. She said they hadn't canceled services or events and are focusing on basics.
"At this time, we're just publishing information, providing more hand sanitizers, following our ELCA synod guidelines on communion, but we're not canceling any events or making any other changes at this point," she said.
Randy Mayer is the senior minister at The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita. He said elbow and fist bumps have become common but he hadn't seen any panic about COVID-19.
Mayer said there had been a small dip in attendance but he's noticed a slight increase in the Facebook livestream of their services. The live stream isn't a response to COVID-19, but something Good Shepherd started about a year ago for those who travel or leave the area, he said.
"We're kind of letting people self-select what they need to do," Mayer said. "If they need to stay away, we're encouraging them not to come to church if their health is compromised."