Residents in the Green Valley area worked everywhere from oatmeal factories to law firms when they first entered the workforce.
Years later, the memories of their first jobs remain, and several shared them with us.
Town recreation
Green Valley resident Laurie Cirrincione said she spent most of her time growing up in Hamburg, New York, outside —playing sports like softball, doing arts and crafts and other activities.
“I literally grew up on the playgrounds and I adored the people who worked there, the older kids,” she said. “It was like a built-in babysitter since our parents were working.”
It was fitting that her first official job at 18 was the Town of Hamburg’s Recreation Department.
“It's almost a rite of passage for a lot of kids in the town when they graduate to get a job working at the playground for the town,” she said. “My first year I got a job as a playground person, then I must have impressed somebody because the next year I was bumped up to softball supervisor.”
Cirrincione was promoted again the next year, becoming playground supervisor.
“We’d go to the office at 10 in the morning and the first hour we’d be putting together equipment, what do we need to take to playgrounds, and at 11 a.m. we’d all go out into the field,” she said. “It was so cool. If I got to the playground with kids doing arts and crafts I'd sit and do it with them. If they were playing kickball, I would, too.”
Cirrincione loved spending time outdoors, the friendships with the people she worked with for 12 years and the chance to work with kids.
“When I started working for the town, these guys were like my brothers, all older than me,” she said. “That was where I learned where the camaraderie is and I was able to take that into my work as a teacher.”
“It taught me how to work with people and I carried that into my career. It brought out my leadership skills, learning how important it is to love your job and get joy out of work.”
While Cirrincione holds happy memories of her first job, she said she started working unofficially even younger.
“Technically, my first job (for which I wasn't paid) was working for my parents in their restaurant, making mostly wings, subs and Texas Hots,” she said. “Working for my parents gave me a work ethic.”
Appliance store
Green Valley resident Ed Farver was a freshman in high store when his father purchased the electrical/appliance business he’d been working for since WWII. It was 1960 in Ashton, Illinois, and it ended up being his first job.
“The guy my dad bought it from was one of the original refrigerator dealers and worked on some of the earliest refrigeration,” he said. “This was just as I was old enough to go into high school and he needed help on Saturdays. There was no job interview and I just showed up.”
Farver said they worked on everything — electrical, refrigeration, wiring houses, air conditioning, fixing furnaces and more. The skills Farver took with him from that first job served him the rest of his life.
After graduation, he went to college on scholarship to study electrical engineering.
His skills even earned him free laundry while he was in school.
“While in college I’d have to go to the laundromat for laundry and when I walked in the first day, I saw there were three or four machines not working,” he said. “When I dropped off my laundry I talked with the couple that owned it for a few minutes. ‘I could fix those broken laundry machines.’ They gave me an easy one, did that. They said I could come by anytime to do my wash.”
Farver also worked at a music store during college, fixing electric organs.
He continued his path as an electrician, getting a job out of college at Allen-Bradley, a factory for automation equipment, for four years. Next, it was a nuclear power plant.
He’d continue on to work on upgrading waste treatment plants in Wisconsin, and also worked on an electrical system in a state prison.
Farver returned home to work at his father’s shop again alongside his brothers for 13 years, before the need for appliance work died down and his wife’s teaching took them elsewhere.
“In 1986, the interest rates were at 14% and farmers were not buying anything they couldn't eat, and appliances work died down,” he said. “My wife finished her master's, she was a math teacher, and had connections to Richmond, Illinois.”
Farver ended up getting a job with a public school in Crystal lake, Illinois where he would work for 15 years.
For Farver, looking back all these years later on his job as a teen, he can see how his first job prepared him for his last one.
“Well, my whole career had been about responding to mistakes and machines failing, there was no planning, it was all responding to emergency calls of the fridge is dead or the furnace is dead,” he said. "The public school was the same. I’d start off Monday with a list of things to do and by the end of week I had not touched a single thing.”
Three Minute Oats
Don Cassiday got his first job when he was 16, filling 100-pound bags of oatmeal for Three Minute Oats, a competitor to Quaker Oats in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“My neighbor two doors away who was a family friend was the plant manager,” he said. “I was looking for a summer job and he said, ‘I can give you one if you're up to it.’ I was strong, young and stupid, so I said I’d do it.”
It was the night shift — 4 p.m. to midnight — and Cassiday said he often went to bed soon after getting home with cramps you wouldn’t believe.
“I had a long sleeve that came down and first I mounted the feed bag, opened it and I put that sleeve in there, pulled a rope and the rolled oats came down and filled the bag,” he said. “I had all sorts of trouble at first making 100 pounds. I’d set it on the scale to be sure it was 100 pounds. If it was too much, I scooped it out and had a big container I tossed it into. If it was too little, I put them back in.”
Once the bags were full he’d sew them shut and pile them onto a dolly.
Cassiday worked there for a summer and a half.
After that, it was the Air Force for 20 years, which would bring him to Arizona for the first time in 1957, when he was sent to what used to be the Marana Airbase.
“I learned to fly here…I came from Iowa, so I was amazed,” he said. “I came down here looking for sand dunes. I fell in love with it.”
He and his wife were snowbirds in Green Valley for about 10 years before finally moving permanently.
Cassiday said he was glad not to be doing the work he did at Three Minute Oats anymore, but it did teach him the value of hard work.
“The first thing I learned, it was pretty tough to earn a living by the sweat on your brow,” he said. “It also gave me great appreciation for the working man. Another fella who worked there and had a similar job had been on the job for years. That was all he had and knew.”
Legal secretary
In 1967, Connie Scorza was getting ready to graduate from high school. She remembers a school assembly where they presented career options, none of which called to her.
“When I went home I was sad because some friends signed up to be hairdressers and teachers and I just didn't want to,” she said. “I was telling my dad I want to do something in law but college was out of the question so he opened up the yellow pages to private schools and we found DeMar’s Legal Secretary Institute in Manhattan.”
Scorza attended DeMar's in the evenings for six months in high school, which promised a job after completion. She got her first job as a legal security with Gino Franchescini in NYC.
“He was a general practitioner so he took different types of cases,” she said. “I remember lots of claims against the City of New York. Before you could sue, from the date of the incident there was a certain amount of time to file notice that a claim was coming against the city.”
Scorza wanted more action, leading her to a different law firm where she worked in NYC until 1975, before moving to Tucson.
“In Tucson, I worked as a legal secretary for the firm of Hoffman, Anderson and Brown….they were around in the '70s,” she said. “Everybody knew them and we were in the Pioneer Building.”
“My favorite area was criminal defense and I got into that here in Tucson. It was exciting back in those days."
Scorza eventually became a certified paralegal. And, she said, she loved her 50-year career.
“I don't think I picked wrong and I still keep in touch with lots of friends in NYC,” she said. “I loved what I did for a living.”
For Scorza, one of the biggest lessons she learned from that first job was “what I didn't want.”
“I thought I could be a lawyer or something and I promised myself when leaving DeMar's I would never stay at a job I didn't like,” she said. “I kept that promise to myself. I wanted to be in law. I didn't want to be the senior partner's wife.
Drive-in theater
Quail Creek resident John O’Rourke said his first job was the one his older brother quit — a drive-in movie theater in northern New Jersey.
“My brother had been working there picking up garbage and he didn't like it so my older brother quit,” he said. “I said I'll do it. The law at the time said you had to be 14, you were not allowed when you were 13. So, I had my parents lie and fill out the working papers from the state. They lied and said I was 14 because it was a job and I could make some money.”
O’Rourke spent four summers at the drive-in. He made $1.73 an hour and was in heaven to be earning some cash.
His most vivid memories on the job were the fierce yellowjackets.
“You would pick up an empty cup of soda on the ground and the yellowjackets would go after the soda remnants,” he said. “You would pick up an empty cup and there would be two or three yellowjackets inside. I never got stung though.”
He also remembers how they could determine what kind of night it would be based on the movies.
“If it were a Disney movie there would be lots of kids, so forget about it, there was lots of trash,” he said. “On the other hand, if it was something for adults it wasn't so bad. People weren't just watching movies, they were having lots of sodas and snacks and the amount of trash was incredible.”
O’Rourke went on to become vice president of a human resources company out of Europe.
Looking back on the theater, what he learned most of all is what it takes for a company to operate.
“When you’re not in an environment, you don't question it or think about all the kinds of people making it happen. As a 13 or 14 year old kid, it made me realize all the moving parts of an organization.”